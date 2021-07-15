1Password Launches Events API To Provide Real-time Data Streaming To Third-party Platforms.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the leader in enterprise password management, today launched Events API, a new way to empower security teams with greater data visibility and actionable insights. While events have been available within 1Password for administrators previously, this new feature deepens the information available and allows events to be piped directly to tools like Splunk and other SIEM platforms to provide a holistic view that allows for correlation with other sources.

The volume of attacks and breaches in business environments has never been higher. While recent news cycles reported on the most damaging instances, smaller, but equally detrimental attacks are happening daily, sometimes more. Over the course of 2020, losses from cybercrime rose six-fold. In the UK alone, nearly half of businesses reported some form of cybersecurity attack, and the average business cost of a data breach is close to $4 million.

As well as this, insider threats, both accidental and intentional are on the rise, with a recent report from Observe IT finding a 47% increase in incidents since 2018. 1Password's own research also found that 77% of DevOps and IT employees admitted that they still had access to previous employers' infrastructure, highlighting a huge security threat for affected businesses.

1Password is the first line of defense for more than 80,000 businesses worldwide protecting their employees, customers and intellectual property by securing passwords, sensitive documents and infrastructure secrets. Today's launch is another move to solidify the company's place as a robust enterprise solution for protecting business critical information. Events API goes beyond the 1Password platform, allowing event data to leave the platform, while still protecting customer privacy and data security.

"With today's launch of the 1Password Events API, our enterprise customers are able to access far deeper information than ever before, and most importantly, that information can now be used in an actionable way through the SIEM tools already in place," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

"This will enable administrators to prevent future attacks, and if something does happen, take fast and decisive action. We've managed to do all this while protecting the privacy and security of our customers," he continues.

Over two-dozen business and enterprise customers have been working with 1Password to test this new functionality during a beta period. One such company is KnowBe4 - the world's largest integrated platform for security training.

"We've been using 1Password for over 4 years and it's been a huge asset in securing our employee passwords and other sensitive information. With over 1000 employees, understanding who is accessing and using data within 1Password is very important to us. Events API has allowed us to integrate with our SIEM and use that data to highlight suspicious activity that will help us protect against future threats, as well as enabling us to quickly react to any active insider attack, should it ever happen," said Brian Jack, CISO at KnowBe4.

Password is the leader in enterprise password management. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password and secrets management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's Enterprise Password Manager is trusted by more than 80,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, PagerDuty, WealthSimple and Gitlab. Learn more at 1Password.com.

