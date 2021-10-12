1Password Launches Psst! - A Secure Tool to Minimize Insecure Sharing

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , a leader in security and privacy, today announced the launch of Psst! (Password Secure Sharing Tool), a new feature that will enable users to share items easily and securely with anyone, including non-1Password users. The company also celebrates several other milestones today, surpassing 100,000 business customers and growing its employee headcount to 500.

Insecure sharing is a huge problem, both in business and at home. A recent research report from 1Password found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of IT and DevOps workers admit to reusing corporate secrets such as corporate credentials, API tokens, keys and certificates between projects, and 36% say they'll share secrets over insecure channels such as email (59%), chat services (40%), spreadsheets or shared documents (36%), and text (26%) to increase productivity and speed. In another survey focused on sharing in a family, 76% of families reported sharing passwords , some of which use insecure methods such as writing them down (20%), via messaging (15%), or sharing in a shared spreadsheet or document (5%). These insecure sharing methods can have a huge impact, both at work and at home as compromised credentials can lead to identity theft, loss of finance and more.

"Having the ability to share passwords and other credentials outside of a business or family has been one of our most highly-requested features, and I'm very excited by today's launch of Psst! as it helps keep everyone, not just 1Password customers, safe online," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. "Crossing the 100,000 business customers mark is a clear indication that businesses understand the need to safeguard their passwords and other sensitive information online."

Today's news comes on the heels of significant business growth over the past year – including the launch of Secrets Automation and 1Password Events , and the successful close of a $100 million Series B funding round – furthering 1Password's high-growth trajectory as a trusted leader in password management.

The new Psst! feature allows 1Password users to share passwords and other items securely with anyone, even if they don't use 1Password. When sharing items, users will receive a unique link that they can provide to their desired recipients. Links can be made available for up to 30 days, upon which they will automatically expire. Users can even limit who is able to view the item shared by requiring recipients to verify their email addresses before accessing them.

1Password gathered feedback from many customers around the development of Psst!, particularly from those who manage multiple outside vendors or partners.

"We have to share passwords often with vendors and customers, and there has always been an issue with sharing them safely and securely," said Chris Harris, Director of Data Services at managed IT services company - InfoStructure . "With the launch of 1Password's awesome Psst! feature today, our team's lives just got easier and more secure. We can now share, with confidence, secure info with our customers and vendors and know we are not the point of impact for them."

"Sharing passwords and other sensitive information outside of the company has always been a bottleneck for us and led to some, let's say, 'less-than-ideal' solutions," said Kyle Dutka, Co-Founder of ecommerce brand agency - pb+j. "We're excited about the launch of the Password Secret Sharing Tool from 1Password as working with external parties is a large part of our business. Being able to share items with folks outside of our organization, easily and securely, is certainly a win for collaboration!"

About 1Password

1Password is a privacy and security company, and the leader in enterprise password management. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password and secrets management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by more than 100,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, Shopify, Under Armour, Wealthsimple, PGA, Intercom and Gitlab. 1Password was also named one of Quartz's top five best large companies for remote workers in 2021. Learn more at 1Password.com .

