1Password Launches Unlock with Single Sign-On for OIDC-Supported Identity Providers

News provided by

1Password

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enterprises can now integrate 1Password with Duo, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Ping Identity, and more

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the leader in human-centric security and privacy, today announced the availability of Unlock with Single Sign-On (SSO) for additional identity providers with the new generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) configuration for 1Password Business. Business customers can now integrate 1Password with more identity providers like Duo, OneLogin, JumpCloud, and Ping Identity, to strengthen their existing security infrastructure, enforce stronger and auditable security policies from their identity provider, and allow employees to easily access their passwords and sensitive information.

"While the single sign-on provider protects logins for approved apps that are specifically added to them, 1Password protects virtually everything else," said Steve Won, chief product officer at 1Password. "Making the easy thing the secure thing is at the core of everything we do, and unlocking 1Password with SSO benefits IT teams, employees, and businesses in that regard. Enterprises can continue to secure their employees, no matter how they need to sign in."

The OIDC identity protocol is a modern, secure identity layer built on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. It is simpler, more flexible, and includes support for native and mobile applications. Building a generic OIDC configuration has allowed 1Password to offer secure support for many providers at once using the same underlying zero-knowledge architecture, encryption, and trusted device model as Unlock with Okta and Azure AD.

  • Unlock 1Password with your SSO identity provider: Vaults can now be unlocked with a single click via SSO, with zero-knowledge architecture and end-to-end encryption.
  • Set fine-grained permissions and customizable access controls: Pair 1Password with existing identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure to simplify adoption, enable secure sharing, and strengthen auditing, compliance, and reporting workflows.
  • Easy, secure access to passwords and sensitive information: 1Password's integration with additional identity providers allows employees to authenticate 1Password without an account password and access their vaults in a single click.

"Unlocking 1Password with single sign-on has been a game changer for our organization. We pride ourselves on maximizing security and minimizing friction for our users, and with this capability, we've accomplished both of these goals," Jason Waits, CISO at Inductive Automation. "By eliminating the need to remember a separate password for 1Password, we've made it easier for our employees to access their accounts so they can get their jobs done without compromising security. Streamlining the login process is a win for both the security team and our employees."

The news comes on the heels of Unlock with Okta and Azure earlier this year. Effective today, 1Password Business customers can unlock 1Password with identity providers that support generic OpenID Connect. For more information, visit our website.

About 1Password 
1Password's human-centric security keeps people safe at work and at home. Our solution is built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter their level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's award-winning security platform is reshaping the future of authentication, including passwordless. 1Password is trusted by over 100,000 businesses such as IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour and protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe. The company's ultimate goal is to help consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com.

SOURCE 1Password

Also from this source

1Password Launches Two Passkey Features to Accelerate a Passwordless Future

1Password Launches New Products to Bring Passkeys to Any Website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.