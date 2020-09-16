1Password: Strong growth drives 70% increase in headcount

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the world's most loved password manager, has grown its team by nearly 70% over the past year and has openings for more than 100 additional positions to support strong demand for its password manager among businesses, families and individuals. Heading a slate of leading technology, security and enterprise leaders joining the company, Julian Teixeira takes the reins as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead go-to-market strategy and drive revenue performance goals while sustaining market-leading standards for customer service.

Since May, with the massive transition to remote work, the company has hired 90 employees to expand key areas such as customer satisfaction, product development, security and revenue growth. There are currently 80 open positions across functions such as design, product management and go-to-market strategy. New leadership hires include:

Julian Teixeira , Chief Revenue Officer. Julian was most recently senior vice president of global sales at Lightspeed, a cloud-based point of sale and commerce platform, where he oversaw all revenue and go-to-market strategy, and built leadership teams across North America , Europe and Australia . He has also added three executives to his go-to-market team to lead enterprise, SMB engagement and customer success.

Jeannie Cho , vice president of finance and human resources. Jeannie was previously the VP of finance at BlueCat Networks, a provider of adaptive DNS, where she doubled annual revenues and nearly doubled headcount before the company was acquired for $300M .

Chris Mann , head of B2B Products. Chris was previously the head of business development at eFrontier.io and the CEO of BrightFunnel, which was acquired by Terminus.

Jackie Davis , head of growth marketing. Jackie brings a track record of scaling growth and marketing teams in the pre to post exit via IPO and acquisition for companies such as HelloSign, Dropbox, Atlassian, and New Relic.

1Password's rapid growth reflects a recent survey of IT leaders, which found that nearly nine in ten (89%) IT departments using enterprise password managers (EPM) have seen a measurable impact on security at their company. Moreover, adoption is strong among business customers, with nearly two-thirds of IT departments say more than half of employees are using EPMs where deployed.

An important driver of 1Password's growth is the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and transparency, including an unfiltered feedback loop with customers that has informed the evolution of products and features. This engagement has earned the company several customer service awards over the last year including: the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 Excellence in Customer Service "Organization of the Year," the Steve Award for "Best Customer Service Department of the Year," and an Info Security Products Guide 2020 Global Excellence Award for "Customer Service and Support Project or Initiative of the Year."

"Our tremendous growth couldn't happen without our amazing leadership team, and it's only gotten better with our latest round of hires," said Jeff Shiner, Chief Executive Officer of 1Password. "Julian, Jeannie, Chris, Jackie and Meena are world-class technology leaders who have brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to 1Password, allowing us to scale quickly. With their contributions, we are further cementing 1Password's role as a foundational layer of the identity and access management stack."

Go here for more information on open positions at 1Password.

About 1Password

1Password is the world's most-loved password manager. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's Enterprise Password Manager is trusted by more than 60,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, PagerDuty, Gitlab and Roche. Learn more at 1Password.com.

