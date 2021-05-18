1Password Unveils Application to Protect Linux Users and Developers

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password, the leader in enterprise password management, today announced it has launched a full-featured desktop app for Linux, providing users with the ability to secure credentials across devices from the same 1Password app. Linux joins a roster of operating systems that are integrated with 1Password, and also allows seamless management of infrastructure secrets through the recently released Secrets Automation product - a new way to easily secure, manage and orchestrate the rapidly expanding infrastructure secrets required in a modern enterprise.

According to research, the global Linux operating system market size is expected to increase from $3.89 billion in 2019 to $15.6 billion in 2027 - many of those users are in IT or DevOps roles managing secrets and passwords. At the same time, Linux administrators and DevOps teams are also trying to keep pace with organizational demands to rapidly develop, install and configure applications. 1Password for Linux alleviates this challenge by delivering the same ease-of-use and high levels of security that 1Password users have become accustomed to.

"1Password for Linux is the latest step in our commitment to enterprise. While 1Password can be utilized by anyone, business or individual, we have seen a real need for robust Linux support - outside of just the browser - in DevOps and IT teams in larger organizations. 1Password for Linux means that the entire organization can be protected irrespective of their device choice," said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

Giving back to the open source community

1Password has long engaged with the open source community, providing more than 250 open source projects with free 1Password accounts for their teams. 1Password developed the new platform with this community in mind, using a number of incredible open technologies such as Rust, Ring Crypto and Electron. Many libraries of 1Password for Linux have also been shared back to the community, including an Electron hardener and secure defaults package that, together, create a secure frontend foundation for 1Password.

"This is an important milestone for Linux users and underscores that community's desire for 1Password to be their password manager of choice," said Dave Teare, co-founder of 1Password, who initiated the project and has worked closely with the open source community. "In a time where other companies are moving away from dedicated apps for desktop, we are leaning into it - creating a leading password manager that works wherever you are - desktop, mobile, server or command-line. This dedication to building world-class apps, using the latest and greatest technologies is something we passionately believe in."

Open source teams can get a free 1Password account simply by opening a pull request against the company's Open Source Projects repo. That free account now includes unlimited use of Secrets Automation .

Under the Hood

1Password for Linux is written completely in Rust, a secure systems programming language that has seen widespread adoption in the enterprise, and is under consideration as the official language for the Linux kernel. Developers are using Rust to create a wide range of software applications such as game engines, operating systems, file systems and simulations for virtual reality. The ring crypto library powers end-to-end encryption to keep data safe.

1Password for Linux takes advantage of the most recent advances in the Linux community to create the seamless, integrated experience customers have come to expect from 1Password:

Encrypted browser and desktop integration - 1Password for Linux uses the Linux kernel keyring to establish a fully encrypted connection between 1Password in your browser and 1Password for Linux. That means that if you unlock one, the other will also be unlocked when you switch to it. This is the most advanced browser integration for a password manager available in Linux.

- 1Password for Linux uses the Linux kernel keyring to establish a fully encrypted connection between 1Password in your browser and 1Password for Linux. That means that if you unlock one, the other will also be unlocked when you switch to it. This is the most advanced browser integration for a password manager available in Linux. Passwordless unlock - Because 1Password for Linux uses the same authentication mechanisms and APIs provided to all user applications, you can unlock 1Password with your Linux user account, fingerprint sensors, or any other authentication mechanism supported by PAM.

- Because 1Password for Linux uses the same authentication mechanisms and APIs provided to all user applications, you can unlock 1Password with your Linux user account, fingerprint sensors, or any other authentication mechanism supported by PAM. 1Password will work wherever you work - 1Password for Linux is available for all major Linux distributions via signed packages and app stores like Ubuntu's Snap Store. It's also compatible with virtually all other distributions through a standard .tar.gz download.

About 1Password

1Password is the leader in enterprise password management. By combining industry-leading security and award-winning design, the company provides private, secure and user-friendly password and secrets management to businesses and consumers globally. 1Password's Enterprise Password Manager is trusted by more than 80,000 business customers, including IBM, Slack, PagerDuty, WealthSimple and Gitlab. Learn more at 1Password.com.

