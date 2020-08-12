1Q Hires Doug Danowski as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Fuel Rapid Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 1Q ( www.1Q.com ), a leading market research and customer engagement platform, announced Doug Danowski has joined as Chief Revenue Officer to further accelerate the company's explosive growth in 2020 and beyond. The Atlanta-based company's innovative DIY research and insights tools have added dozens of new customers in 2020, and in August, 1Q's annual revenue to date for FY 2020 surged past annual revenue in FY 2019.

Danowski joins 1Q from vidReach, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, helping to build and scale a successful sales and operations team for the sales engagement platform. Prior to vidReach, Danowski was Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Intelliverse, where he led a team of 80+ for the sales empowerment company. Danowski's earlier career includes increasing responsibility over 10 years at Intercall, rising to the level of Director of Direct Sales for the outsourced communications specialist. He's a graduate of Clemson University.

"Doug is an experienced leader and sales executive, and the exact right person to propel 1Q to its next stage of growth," said Keith Rinzler, CEO and Founder of 1Q. "To date, we've poured our energy into building the most innovative and effective technologies in the market research and customer engagement marketplace. Doug coming aboard is a big part of a new phase of growth and expansion."

"I've spent more than a decade in senior sales leadership positions, and learned to identify when a company is on the verge of turning the corner to explosive growth. 1Q is on that precipice," said Doug Danowski. "I'm thrilled to join the team and help introduce the 1Q platform to a wider universe of customers that adds to our strong base of Fortune 500 companies, top-tier consulting firms, and global ad agencies."

Danowski's hiring follows a busy month for 1Q where 2020 year-to-date revenue exceeded annual revenue in FY 2019. In addition, in July the influential Greenbook "GRIT Top 50" named 1Q the 21st most innovative company in market research, with specialty rankings of 9th in "Qualitative" innovation and 10th in "Data/Analytics" innovation.

About 1Q

1Q is a revolutionary customer engagement platform that is changing the way companies interact with consumers. 1Q allows companies to engage with an audience in real-time based on who they are or where they are by sending questions, surveys, polls, or promotional offers to their mobile phones. 1Q is the only company operating in the analytics and insights marketplace that genuinely values the time of its survey-taking members by offering immediate payment. It's clients include Fortune 500 companies, market research organizations, advertising and marketing agencies, and management consulting firms. 1Q is a permission-based platform that never spams consumers, and protects clients' data quality through aggressive vetting of the survey-taking population. 1Q's innovative model fully protects against the industry epidemic of bots and "professional survey takers," ensuring neither are contaminating data. In July 2020, 1Q was ranked the 21st most innovative company in market research – including 9th in the "Qualitative" innovation category and 10th in the "Data/Analytics" innovation category – by the influential Greenbook "GRIT Report Top 50."

For more information, visit www.1Q.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE 1Q