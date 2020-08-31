1Q Hires Scott Ehlers as Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Development

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 1Q ( www.1Q.com ), a leading market research and customer engagement platform, announced Scott Ehlers joined as Chief Product Officer to lead product development, user experience, and quality assurance for the Atlanta-based start-up.

Prior to joining 1Q, Ehlers had a long career as a product management executive for technology platforms. Most recently, he spent five years in increasing levels of responsibility at Cox Automotive, including as Senior Vice President of the Media Solution Group where he drove innovation, acquisition integration, and growth for automotive technology platforms like Kelly Blue Book, Dealer.com, and AutoTrader. Before Cox Automotive, he spent nearly eight years in senior product management positions with Microsoft, rising to Director of Product Management for the US MSN platform, which had more than 100 million monthly visitors.

"Scott's wealth of experience building and scaling technology platforms brings insights and leadership to 1Q at a critical time in our growth trajectory," said Keith Rinzler, CEO and Founder of 1Q. "In his short time since joining 1Q, Scott has already made major contributions to improving user experience, integrating customer perspective into everything we do, and supporting critical technology improvements behind-the-scenes."

"From an impressive client base to proprietary technologies, 1Q has all the fundamentals needed for explosive growth in the months and years ahead. I'm excited to join the team as 1Q continues to scale," said Scott Ehlers. "With the improvements we're making today to the 1Q platform, we're providing even better value to customers and continuously improving the user experience."

Ehlers joins Doug Danowski, 1Q's Chief Revenue Officer, as the start-up's most recent hires. Earlier this month, 1Q's 2020 year-to-date revenue exceeded annual revenue in FY 2019.

About 1Q

1Q is a revolutionary customer engagement platform that is changing the way companies interact with consumers. 1Q allows companies to engage with an audience in real-time based on who they are or where they are by sending questions, surveys, polls, or promotional offers to their mobile phones. 1Q is the only company operating in the analytics and insights marketplace that pays consumers instantly per response. It's clients include Fortune 500 companies, market research organizations, advertising and marketing agencies, and management consulting firms. 1Q is a permission-based platform that never spams consumers, and protects clients' data quality through aggressive vetting of the survey-taking population. 1Q's innovative model fully protects against the industry epidemic of bots and "professional survey takers," ensuring neither are contaminating data. In July 2020, 1Q was ranked the 21st most innovative company in market research – including 9th in the "Qualitative" innovation category and 10th in the "Data/Analytics" innovation category – by the influential Greenbook "GRIT Report Top 50."

