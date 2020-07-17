1Q Offers No Cost, Customized Insight Surveys for Media Outlets to Support News Media During Pandemic

ATLANTA, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 1Q ( www.1Q.com ), a leading market research and customer engagement platform, announced an offer to run customized surveys on behalf of media outlets at no cost through the remainder of 2020 on its nationwide platform of more than one million members. In light of economic challenges presented by the pandemic, 1Q's first-of-its-kind effort is aimed at supporting the essential reporting of journalists in the news media industry, particularly those impacted by staff reductions and budget cuts.

1Q's platform is the preferred customer insights tool for many Fortune 500 companies, offering the ability to create, run, and receive completed results from a survey in under one hour. 1Q's platform also offers sophisticated capabilities for targeting by geography and demography. Surveys can be run at a national level, or targeted for states, cities, or counties. For reporters reporting on events or locations, 1Q's technology even allows running surveys of people who visit specific locations during specific windows of time.

"A strong news media is an essential part of a functioning democracy and society. We know reporters and editors have been hit as hard by the pandemic as any other industry, and we want to do our part to make sure readers have continued access to accurate insights and opinion research," said Keith Rinzler, CEO and Founder of 1Q. "We're happy to work with reporters and editors to run surveys and connect them directly to American consumers at no cost through the remainder of 2020."

How to Request No-Cost, Customized Insight Surveys

Interested members of the news media should write a brief email to [email protected] . The 1Q team will follow up to provide more details and help arrange a customized survey.

About 1Q

1Q is a revolutionary customer engagement platform that is changing the way companies interact with consumers. 1Q allows companies to engage with an audience in real-time based on who they are or where they are by sending questions, surveys, polls, or promotional offers to their mobile phones. 1Q is the only company operating in the analytics and insights marketplace that genuinely values the time of its survey-taking members by offering immediate payment. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies, market research organizations, advertising and marketing agencies, and management consulting firms. 1Q is a permission-based platform that never spams consumers, and protects clients' data quality through aggressive vetting of the survey-taking population to protect against bots or "professional survey takers." In July 2020, 1Q was ranked the 21st most innovative company in market research – including 9th in the "Qualitative" innovation category and 10th in the "Data/Analytics" innovation category – by the influential Greenbook "GRIT Report Top 50."

