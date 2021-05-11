1Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SAO PAULO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3 [Common Shares];NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 1Q21.

Net revenue shows an inflection point and resumes growth in the quarter, driven by record revenues in fiber

R$ million 1Q21 % y-o-y





Net Operating Revenues 10,849 0.2 Core Revenue 9,563 4.7 Mobile Revenue 7,147 1.1 Fixed Core Revenue 2,416 17.2 Non-Core Revenue 1,286 (24.1) Total Costs (6,394) 1.2 Recurring Total Costs (6,394) 0.0 Recurring EBITDA 4,455 0.5 Recurring EBITDA Margin 41.1% 0.1 p.p. Reported EBITDA 4,455 (1.1) Reported EBITDA Margin % 41.1% (0.6) p.p. Net Income 942 (18.3)





Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 1,943 18.0 Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments 2,199 3.7





Total Subscribers (thousand) 95,809 2.9 Core Subscribers 85,816 6.6 Non-Core Subscribers 9,993 (20.4)

Mobile market share reached 33.1% in March 2021, maintaining undisputed leadership in the mobile business. Postpaid accesses grew 5.2% y-o-y and accounted for 57.7% of total mobile accesses, with a market share of 37.0% in March 2021.

Fiber-to-the-home broadband customers totaled 3,746 thousand (+41.2% y-o-y), posting accelerated additions of high-quality customers in 1Q21. FTTH Revenues increased 61.2% versus 1Q20, reaching the record of R$1,010 million.

Net revenues resume growth (+0.2% y-o-y), underlining the successful transformation of revenue profile. Core businesses represented 88% of total revenues with increasing relevance. Core fixed revenues continue to grow significantly (+17.2% y-o-y) while mobile revenues are showing solid recovery (+1.1% y-o-y).

Total Costs remained flat in 1Q21, despite the accelerated inflation, as Company's efficient cost management compensated higher cost of goods and services sold.

Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,455 million (+0.5% y-o-y) in 1Q21, with a recurring EBITDA margin of 41.1%.

Investments of R$1,943 million in 1Q21, focused on the expansion of the FTTH network and the capacity of the 4G and 4.5G networks.

Shareholder remuneration declared until April-21 reaches R$700 million, representing a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Free Cash Flow after Leasing payments reached R$2,199 million in 1Q21 (+3.7% y-o-y), reflecting efficient financial management.

Launch of Vivo Pay and Vida V, and partnerships with Dotz, CDF and Itaucard, strengthen Vivo's positioning as a digital services hub.

