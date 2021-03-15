1RentPlace Launches Its Digital Rent-Commerce Marketplace for Luxury Home Décor

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1RentPlace.com today announced the launch of its online marketplace, which offers a massive inventory of rentable luxury furniture, art and home décor. Whether furnishing a temporary home, designing the set of an upcoming movie, staging a house listed for sale, or looking for a priceless piece of art to impress dinner guests, 1RentPlace offers exclusive access to an assorted catalog of items from the most exclusive shops and dealers across the U.S.

Founded by Newel and Newel Props CEO Jake Baer, 1RentPlace connects users to high-end dealers like Bernd Goeckler, Kravet, Carrocel, Bonnin Ashley, and more for short- and long-term rentals.

"The design industry has changed exponentially since the onset of the pandemic with consumer tastes shifting toward furniture rentals out of convenience," said 1RentPlace Founder and CEO Jake Baer. "With the launch of 1RentPlace, we created a streamlined online platform for dealers, consumers, and design professionals across the U.S. to take advantage of this constantly growing diversifying rental market. Whether it be for a movie, a home rental, or just a fun event, the décor rental industry is booming, and we hope to create the space for this market to come together."

Available inventory on the platform spans design tastes, with rentable items including mid-century modern coffee tables, baroque chairs, renaissance-inspired candelabras, and rare modern art from famous artists. Customers can shop for their ideal pieces by category, style, dealer, or color, and choose to rent the item for a day, week, month, or year. If a customer falls in love with their rental, 1RentPlace allows them to connect with the dealer directly to purchase the item.

For individuals, families and design professionals, 1RentPlace.com makes luxury décor attainable and provides the freedom to furnish a space without the commitment and guilt of high-priced top-of-the-line furnishings.

For dealers, 1RentPlace.com offers a flexible monthly subscription model that accommodates furniture dealers, art galleries, and prop houses of all sizes.

For more information on 1RentPlace, please visit www.1rentplace.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

(949) 777-2405

[email protected]

SOURCE 1RentPlace