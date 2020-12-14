1Sec Inc. Launches Beta Version of ONE AI which Equips Virtual Humans with AI and Interactive Communication

ONE AI is a high-end technology for digital humans that takes full advantage of physically based real-time graphics and the very latest in AI, voice recognition, video recognition, and specialized dialogue AI.

Utilization

It is an AI dialog platform that allows face-to-face interaction. It can be used in a wide variety of situations, such as in customer service, reception desks, assisting, lectures, business, entertainment, and education.

For example, learning a wide range of product knowledge about formal customer service in fields such as cosmetics or fashion enables it to achieve precise customer service, reduce the mental stress caused by social distance or face-to-face interaction, and provide an interactive customer experience. In the field of medical care, online counseling diagnosis with a virtual human makes it possible to provide a simple diagnosis and overcome the mental hurdle of topics that are difficult to talk about openly.

For inquiries about introducing this system, please contact us at the email address below.

[email protected]

About 1Sec Inc.

At 1Sec, in addition to providing marketing support that utilizes KOL and social media, we plan, develop and manage virtual humans that take full advantage of 3D technology and AI research and development. We offer ONE Digital, which enables a digital shift in the monetization of artists and celebrities, and we have launched and are promoting the Celebrity Virtual Humanization Project, an extension of the optimization of celebrity DX (digital transformation). While proposing optimal DX solutions to our clients' needs, 1Sec's current and future goal is to use technology to empower people around the world.

Company Overview

Company name: 1Sec Inc.

Representative: Hirokuni Miyaji

US Office: 1541 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401, US

Japan Office: 6F Stumps Ikejiri Ohashi, 1-6-13 Ohashi, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Founded: January 2019

Capital: 173.46 million yen

Business: Virtual technology, AI business, celebrity DX business

URL: https://www.1sec.world

