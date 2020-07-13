1sm Raises $375K in Pre-Seed Funding To Bring The First Revenue Operations Analytics Platform To Market

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1sm, the first Revenue Operations Analytics Platform, announced today that it closed a pre-seed funding round of $375,000 with participation from Jenny Fielding (Managing Director at Techstars), Tim Geisenheimer (Founder & COO at Facet Data), Michael Ruskin (COO at Jetson), and Josh Dunham (VP, Partnerships & Business Development at Life Happens), along with senior executives and angels from Oracle, Okta, mParticle, Pitchbook, BlueCrest Capital Management, and The Venture Center.

James Weitzman, 1sm's Co-Founder & CEO said, "Figuring out what content resonates with buyers and attempting to tie that to account level data is nearly impossible for revenue-generating teams. Sales teams only access sales systems and marketing teams only access marketing platforms. Collaboration and knowledge-transfer between departments happens offline, with no singular tool for sales and marketing teams to effectively share and act on data. Due to the many disparate sales and marketing solutions the average team uses, way too much data is lost along the way, negatively impacting the way prospects interact with your company's content. The lack of one tool that integrates with all of these solutions leads to poor decision-making based on incomplete datasets and lack of access to tools across organizations."

After dealing with this problem first-hand for years and coming across a study that shows almost half of the time marketing leads, from a content perspective, are misappropriated - meaning nearly 50% of the time sellers aren't informed about what the prospect showed interest in, leading to bad calls and lost deals, Weitzman started the company, added Lonardo and Josloff as Co-Founders and the 1sm team started building right away.

Weitzman added, "1sm is the first single source of truth for revenue-generating teams, providing in-depth dashboards and analysis around what's working and grabbing the attention of specific buyer personas from a sales and marketing perspective. Teams quickly integrate their sales and marketing tech stack, and within minutes, get a holistic view into why their customers buy and what keywords or content lead to closed business. Finally, sellers and marketers can work together to remove the guesswork they currently employ to bring in leads and close deals. Gone are the days of sales and marketing running mass batch and blast campaigns, while sending the same content to thousands of different people, in different roles, at different companies, in different locations. Our algorithm connects buying patterns and trends centered on people with the same job titles, who work in the same industries, locations, at similar sized companies and more to keywords or keyphrases that drive action across sales and marketing content."

1sm integrates with CRMs, Marketing Automation Platforms, Digital Advertising Platforms, Outbound Sales Tools, Customer Support & Live Chat tools and more, allowing sales, marketing and revenue operations teams to efficiently collaborate online and get insights no other platform can offer.

"Since 1sm connects all of your data, revenue-generating teams have a place to go where they can finally trust their sales and marketing data. Simply put, 1sm helps sellers get more meetings, have shorter sales cycles and close more business. As for marketers, instead of waiting months, they can instantly iterate on campaigns, mass marketing emails, new product releases and ad content, allowing them to determine how buyers interact with content differently per channel and decide which platforms are worth investment," Weitzman concluded.

Jenny Fielding, Managing Director at Techstars said, "The 1sm founders are passionate and persisting against all odds as they weather these unprecedented times, building a business that has the potential to transform the future of work in sales, marketing and revenue operations. I could not be more excited and grateful to be supporting this group of founders and welcome them into the Techstars family."

About 1sm

Founded in 2020 by James Weitzman, Chris Lonardo and Jordan Josloff, 1sm is the first revenue operations analytics platform for B2B businesses of all sizes. Previously, Weitzman was the Director, Business Development & Sales at Cockroach Labs where he joined as an early pre-revenue employee, helped found Workframe with Kevin Ryan, which exited to Newmark in 2019, and was an Analyst at Bowery Capital, a $100MM B2B seed fund based in New York and San Francisco. Lonardo previously served as a VP, Software Engineering at JP Morgan Chase & Co, was a key part of the team responsible for delivering all front office technology at BTIG, and founded Glass Capital Research, a FinTech startup focused on applied natural language processing, which had a successful exit in 2014. Josloff spent the last 5 years at mParticle, where he worked cross-functionally to help scale the organization from Series A to Series D, close some of the company's largest deals and expand the business into new verticals.

To learn more about 1sm, visit https://www.1sm.io or follow 1sm at @1smHQ.

About Techstars

Techstars has helped launch and commercialize more than 2,000 companies since 2006, including select investments in SendGrid, DigitalOcean, ClassPass, Latch, Outreach, PillPack, DataRobot and SalesLoft.

Techstars' market cap is ~$27 billion, their companies have raised over $9 billion in total funding, and ~86% of their companies have been acquired or are still active.

Follow Techstars at @techstars or visit https://techstars.com.

SOURCE 1sm

Related Links

https://www.1sm.io

