1st Anniversary for partnership of two Fort Myers businesses

I Love Oils, Inc. sponsors the program and rewards the more successful members with small prizes and accolades at the end of the month. The different exercises are not difficult, can be done by the new members and the more experienced members. Members voluntarily track their progress on the white board located near the entrance of the gym. Local and international visitors have also added their scores.

Peter Bagwell, who works for both companies, had the idea while visiting another CrossFit gym in Vermont. "I was teaching some essential oil classes in the New England area and dropped into CrossFit Waterbury and noticed they were doing a special exercise each month and tracking their progress on a small board. Sometime after I returned home, I told the owners at CrossFit Estero about an idea to do a similar program but include some bits of wellness education, and the partnership was born."

Starting from June 2017, Bagwell estimates the number of exercises tracked on the gym's white board has reached over 250,000 repetitions. This month's movement will generate a significant score because the gym is pitting the coaches against the members to see who can do the most. If the coaches lose, they will have to do burpees to make up the difference. Burpees are exercises that combine a push up with a jumping movement.

Bagwell believes this type of partnership can work for more companies in Southwest Florida. "If a company is looking to expand their wellness program, they might partner with a gym like CrossFit Estero to get started with a simple and fun challenge. Or if a company is looking to educate their employees on better wellness practices, they might partner with wellness advocates and work together on similar entry level or fun challenges."

Contact:

I Love Oils, Inc.

(586) 604-3500

17030 Alico Commerce Ct. #303

Fort Myers, FL 33967

www.iloveoils.com

CrossFit Estero

(239) 239-3508

17011 Alico Commerce Ct. #508

Fort Myers, FL 33967

www.crossfitestero.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1st-anniversary-for-partnership-of-two-fort-myers-businesses-300658363.html

SOURCE I Love Oils, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iloveoils.com

