BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ged Lawyers is excited to announce their 1st Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This is time for giving and we have chosen to give back to our community by creating a family oriented event while collecting food for those in need. Our food drive will be open to the public and held Thursday 11/21/19 from 4pm-7pm located: 7171 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL. 33487. We will provide FREE food, music will be provided by World Class Entertainment Dj's, pony rides, face painting, Kona Ice truck and a balloon artist for the kids. All we ask is everyone to bring at least 5 canned food items we will also have a donation booth where you can make a monetary donation, all proceeds are donated to Boca Helping Hands. Please RSVP on either Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/545341802699137/ or Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-ged-lawyers-thanksgiving-food-drive-tickets-81357216625?aff=ebdssbdestsearch