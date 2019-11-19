1st Annual Ged Lawyers Thanksgiving Food Drive
Nov 19, 2019, 16:50 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ged Lawyers is excited to announce their 1st Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This is time for giving and we have chosen to give back to our community by creating a family oriented event while collecting food for those in need. Our food drive will be open to the public and held Thursday 11/21/19 from 4pm-7pm located: 7171 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL. 33487. We will provide FREE food, music will be provided by World Class Entertainment Dj's, pony rides, face painting, Kona Ice truck and a balloon artist for the kids. All we ask is everyone to bring at least 5 canned food items we will also have a donation booth where you can make a monetary donation, all proceeds are donated to Boca Helping Hands. Please RSVP on either Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/545341802699137/ or Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-ged-lawyers-thanksgiving-food-drive-tickets-81357216625?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Ged Lawyers, LLP has been proudly serving Boca Raton and the entire state of Florida with Personal Injury, Property Damage, and PIP cases for the past 25 years.
GED LAWYERS, LLP
Roberta MacDowell
561-995-1966
SOURCE Ged Lawyers, LLP
