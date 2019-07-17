1st Annual Mobile Lung Symposium Draws Sellout Audience to Expand Cancer Screenings into the Community

The 1st annual conference featured a half-day of presentations, a tour of the Winnebago motorhome manufacturing facility in Forest City, Iowa and a Mobile Lung Unit community outreach vehicle equipped with a NeuroLogica's mobile low-dose CT scanner, BodyTom. In 2020, the 2nd Annual Mobile Lung Symposium will be hosted by Summit Bodyworks in Denver, Colorado on May 12- 13, 2020.

"With over 200,000 people diagnosed with lung cancer every year1 and over 8 million people at high-risk for lung cancer2, early screening is critical to ensure the best chance of survival," said David Webster, NeuroLogica's Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to increase access to low-dose lung screenings through our partnership with Winnebago, and help educate and inspire health systems to expand their services into the community where we know people often need this support the most."

On the first day of the symposium, attendees met at the Winnebago offices in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to learn the latest in lung screening research, how to establish and maintain mobile screening programs, the evolution of Mobile CT's, and the future of innovative mobile healthcare. Speakers included:

Mellisa Wheeler , Director of Disparities & Outreach at Levine Cancer Institute

, Director of Disparities & Outreach at Levine Cancer Institute Darcy Doege , Program Coordinator of the Lung B.A.S.E.S. 4 Life Program at Levine Cancer Institute

, Program Coordinator of the Lung B.A.S.E.S. 4 Life Program at Levine Cancer Institute Dr. Albert Rizzo , Chief Medical Officer at American Lung Association

, Chief Medical Officer at American Lung Association Dr. Shawn Regis , Lung Screening Patient Navigator at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

, Lung Screening Patient Navigator at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center David Webster , COO of NeuroLogica

, COO of NeuroLogica Rob Kim , Director of Winnebago Industries, Specialty Vehicles division

, Director of Winnebago Industries, Specialty Vehicles division Ashis Bhattacharya , Vice President of Business Development, Specialty Vehicles, and Advanced Technology at Winnebago Industries

Day two took attendees to Forest City, Iowa to tour a manufacturing facility of Winnebago Industries, and experience first hand an example of a Mobile Lung Unit (MLU) featuring NeuroLogica's BodyTom Elite. The BodyTom Elite is the world's first portable, full-body, 32-slice CT scanner. It was installed in a J38S Winnebago commercial vehicle platform.

"Winnebago has always been a market leader and industry innovator," said Ashis Bhattacharya,Vice President of Business Development, Specialty Vehicles, and Advanced Technology at Winnebago Industries. "Expanding our innovations into mobile lung screenings represents the next evolution in mobile healthcare innovation and has the potential to change a person's life dramatically. We are thrilled the symposium was so well received."

For more information on the 2nd Annual Mobile Lung Symposium to be held on May 12-13, 2020 in Denver, CO, visit https://www.mlusymposium.com/2020-mlu-symposium

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures and markets innovative imaging technologies, and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of Samsung computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica's growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies are used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions, helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction and increase workflow efficiency. Samsung is committed to being leaders in the field of healthcare imaging. For more information, please visit www.NeuroLogica.com .

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

Winnebago Media Contact:

Lisa Ann Pinkerton

408-806-9626

lisaann@technicacommunications.com

Samsung NeuroLogica Contact:

Deborah Chung

267-243-3763

dchung@neurologica.com

1 American Lung Association

2 American Lung Association

SOURCE Winnebago Industries

Related Links

http://winnebagoind.com

