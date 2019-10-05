1st Annual Oktoberfest at Seascape Resort - Extreme Festivals & Events Teams With Seascape, Featuring the Swinging Bavarians

DESTIN, Fla., Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-5 p.m., a piece of Munich is coming to Miramar Beach. From the creators of Tequila & Taco Fest comes the 1st Annual Oktoberfest at Seascape. This outdoor, German-inspired (with a little twist), food and beer festival invites guests to put on their best "dirndl" and "lederhosen" while enjoying unlimited beer samplings from local breweries. "We are excited to partner with Seascape Towne Centre for our first annual OktoberFest, and we look forward to continuing to grow the event year after year," said Carlos Shaffran, founder of Extreme Festivals & Events. "We strive to create new, one-of-a-kind experiences with all of our events, and plan to promote many more at Seascape Towne Centre." All festival guests with an adult ticket will receive a commemorative 1st Annual Oktoberfest Beer Stein and can get them filled and refilled at a discounted price throughout the event. Live German music from the Swinging Bavarians along with a selection of unlimited German food provided by area restaurants, face painting for the kids, contests including the Best Dressed German outfit, Beer Stein holding competition, and Keg Bowling will keep participants entertained throughout the day with prizes awarded to the best!

1st Annual Oktoberfest at Seascape Resort

Seascape Towne Centre's General Manager, Ron Mote says, "The Towne Centre is thrilled to be partnering with Extreme Festivals and Events to create a fun, outdoor festival with local breweries and restaurants." Mote also shared that plans for future festivals are already underway. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club and Fisher House of the Emerald Coast. "We are so pleased that the upcoming Oktoberfest at Seascape will bless the military families staying at our Fisher House on Eglin AFB," shared Executive Director Mia Hughes. "Approximately 1000 guests stay at our comfort home each year while receiving local medical care and we are able to keep these families together for hope and healing through the generosity of events such as these."

The Official Oktoberfest After Party will be at Village Door Music Hall from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; admission is $20 per person with two complimentary drink tickets. Additional upgrades include admission to the Sebastian Bach Concert at the Village Door Music Hall that kicks off at 7 p.m. Formerly with Skid Row, Sebastian Bach boasts three solo records, network television appearances on MTV, VH1 and CMT, and several acting stints on and off Broadway. Special room rates are available at Seascape Golf, Beach & Tennis Resort . Free parking will be available on and off the Seascape Towne Centre property with shuttle service running throughout the day and early evening. Contact Seascape Resort / Ron Mote for more information at 800-874-9106.

Related Images

oktoberfest-at-seascape-resort.jpg

Oktoberfest at Seascape Resort Destin Florida

1st Annual Oktoberfest at Seascape Resort

Related Links

Seascape Resort Oktoberfest

Purchase Oktoberfest Tickets

SOURCE Seascape Golf, Beach & Tennis Resort

Related Links

https://www.seascape-resort.com/

