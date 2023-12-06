1st Annual Saperavi & Amber Wine Grand Tasting in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the 1st Annual Saperavi & Amber Wine Grand Tasting in the heart of New York City!

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Location: Chama Mama, 149 W 14th St., New York, NY 10011

Join us at the trendiest Georgian restaurant Chama Mama Chelsea location for an afternoon filled with the rich flavors and enticing aromas of Saperavi and Amber wines from the historic birthplace of wine – Georgia!

This special event will feature:

10 tasting stations showcasing a progressive range of Saperavi and Amber wine styles for you to compare and explore.

A dazzling array of Saperavi styles, from sparkling to semi-sweet, produced using stainless steel, oak, and/or qvevri vessels.

vessels. A deep dive into Georgian Amber wine styles, from captivating Amber Intro to bold Full-on Amber and intriguing Amber Combo

Scrumptious bites of authentic Georgian cuisine expertly crafted by Chama Mama to complement the distinctive profiles of these exceptional wines.

Get ready to elevate your wine knowledge and engage with experts and like-minded professionals who champion the remarkable categories of Saperavi and Amber wines.

This event is Trade & Media only.

Register via Eventbrite by CLICKING ON THIS LINK

or email us at [email protected]

Act fast – spaces are limited!

Saperica, Inc. is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization. Saperica's mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties along with Georgian gastronomy and culture in the Finger Lakes, NY and around the U.S., by organizing and facilitating educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions, for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts.

This event is hosted by Saperica, in collaboration with Chama Mama restaurants and sponsored by LEPL National Wine Agency of Georgia, with generous support from Wines of Georgia.

Don't miss out on the wine event of the year – see you there!

SOURCE Saperica