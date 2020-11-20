1/ST Appoints Paul Williams Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and Chief Technology Officer, 1/ST

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST announced today the appointment of Paul Williams to Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and to Chief Technology Officer, 1/ST. Williams joined The Stronach Group in 2018 as the company's first Chief Technology Officer, focused on building and delivering the digital and technology road map to maximize the company's world-class platforms and to expand the opportunities for innovation across The Stronach Group's racing and gaming verticals.

As Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, Williams will work directly with 1/ST RACING and 1/ST CONTENT to amplify the company's innovative racing and content programs. He will lead the consolidation of 1/ST's digital businesses to drive revenue for some of horse racing's largest and most recognized racing and gaming brands including, AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix.

In addition, Williams will continue his responsibilities as Chief Technology Officer, 1/ST to build on the industry-leading internal and external IT infrastructure that is currently in place at 1/ST. He will focus on strengthening and improving the digital systems that support company-wide platforms to increase cyber defense capabilities, digital efficiencies and innovative customer interfaces.

"Paul's added appointment to Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, represents the ongoing evolution of 1/ST as Thoroughbred horse racing's premier operator," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, 1/ST. "I have tremendous confidence in the 1/ST team and their collective commitment to evolving our racing and gaming platforms with continued forward-thinking that will drive our company's growth for the future."

"As we look to the future of Thoroughbred horse racing and to gaming in general, the opportunities for expansion and innovation are endless," said Williams. "By structuring the 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST RACING and 1/ST CONTENT businesses as congruent brands, we will be able to offer our customers world-class racing and gaming products that reflect the new era in our sport."

Since joining The Stronach Group, Williams has improved the Xpressbet legacy platform and has successfully engaged a new generation of customers with the development and roll out of the 1/ST BET app, an innovative mobile platform that has changed the wagering experience for everyone from the first-timer to the experienced horse player.

Williams has a passion for building immersive technologies supported by world-class infrastructure and has led several large-scale global technology teams throughout his career. He formerly served as Chief Information Officer of IBEXGlobal and Chief Information Officer at Cantor Gaming and as Global Director of Trading Infrastructure at Cantor Fitzgerald, LLC.

For more information on 1/ST and 1/ST BET please visit www.1st.com and www.1stbet.com or @1ST_Racing and @1stbet.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST LIVE and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST LIVE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality by delivering uniquely curated events such as InfieldFest and Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information please visit www.1st.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffani Steer, Vice President, Communications, 1/ST, [email protected]

SOURCE 1/ST

Related Links

http://www.1st.com

