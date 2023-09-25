1st Century Bank Announces Expansion Into San Diego

1st Century Bank

25 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Accomplished Team to Lead Region Growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, today announced its expansion into the San Diego market. This effort is being led by experienced banking professional Jason Shidler and his team, who have joined 1st Century Bank from the former First Republic Bank and bring a proven track record of success in the San Diego market. The addition of this accomplished team furthers 1st Century Bank's growth strategy in Southern California.

"We are thrilled to expand into the San Diego market and enthusiastically welcome Jason Shidler and his team to 1st Century Bank," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "We are confident our new team will serve the San Diego community with the same dedication to personal attention, experienced guidance and commitment to the community exemplified by 1st Century Bank."

Shidler joins 1st Century Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Managing Director and will drive the Bank's development in the San Diego market. His career spans 30 years in financial and banking services, with experience as a board trustee for multiple San Diego-based, not-for-profit organizations. Shidler most recently served as First Republic Bank's Deputy Regional Managing Director, where he and his team focused on relationship management, credit origination and investment management services.

Shidler brings with him a team of trusted banking professionals that specialize in commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate, not-for-profit lending and private wealth management for high-net-worth individuals and their businesses. The team includes Vice President and Relationship Manager Frank Russo, Preferred Banker Mirabella Mon, Vice President and Associate Relationship Manager/Underwriter Edgar Roy and Portfolio Assistant Tamara Barylski.

In addition, Senior Vice President and Credit Executive Earl Crawford, joins the 1st Century team. Crawford has more than 48 years of experience in the financial and banking industry, most recently serving as Senior Credit Officer on the Executive Loan Committee of the former First Republic Bank. Crawford brings with him a strong background in business development, relationship management, credit approval and portfolio management, along with a deep understanding of the Southern California market.

About 1st Century Bank
1st Century Bank is a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation. A combination of private ownership, a strong capital base and local market focus and expertise allows 1st Century Bank to provide greater scale and opportunity for its clientele. 1st Century Bank's exceptional service model provides the flexible, local decision-making that distinguishes it in the Southern California market.

SOURCE 1st Century Bank

