1st Century Bank Welcomes Two Seasoned Banking Professionals from First Republic Bank to the Team

31 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, today announced two banking veterans, Lyndsey Hudgins and Josh Rogge, have joined its team from the former First Republic Bank.

"Lyndsey and Josh are a wonderful addition to our team," said Jason DiNapoli, CEO and President of 1st Century Bank. "We are pleased to welcome them to 1st Century Bank. They share our dedication to delivering exceptional client service; and their philosophies of banking will fit well into our corporate culture, which is built on the extraordinary importance of personal attention, experienced guidance and commitment to the communities we serve."

Hudgins joins 1st Century Bank as SVP, Senior Managing Director, Regional Manager. She brings more than 22 years of financial and banking services experience to the team, including eight years in her most recent role as Managing Director and Senior Relationship Manager at First Republic Bank. Focused on serving high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, the entertainment industry, professional services companies, real estate professionals and private equity firms, Hudgins has a stellar reputation for understanding clients' needs and providing tailored solutions to help them achieve their financial objectives. Hudgins and her team will be a valuable addition to the Bank's Century City office as she continues to drive deposit and loan growth.

Rogge joins 1st Century Bank as SVP, Senior Managing Director, Regional Manager, and brings nearly 25 years of financial and banking experience to the team. Most recently, he spent more than eleven years at First Republic Bank where he was Managing Director and Team Lead of the business strategy for the South Bay market in Los Angeles. Focused on serving high-net-worth individuals and their businesses and real estate investors, Rogge has established an impeccable track record for driving business growth and fostering lasting client relationships. Rogge will be instrumental in building out 1st Century Bank's South Bay presence.

About 1st Century Bank
1st Century Bank is a division of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation. A combination of private ownership, a strong capital base and local-market focus and expertise allows 1st Century Bank to provide greater scale and opportunity for its clientele. 1st Century Bank's exceptional service model provides the flexible, local decision-making that distinguishes it in the Southern California market.

SOURCE 1st Century Bank

