1st Choice Delivery Announces Sale of Business to Audax Private Equity-Backed Lanter Delivery Systems

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Choice Delivery ("1st Choice"), a leading healthcare focused, last mile logistics platform, today announced that it has been acquired by Lanter Delivery Systems, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. The transaction marks the successful exit from Northern Pacific Group ("NPG"), which acquired 1st Choice from its founders in 2017.

During NPG's ownership, 1st Choice more than doubled its revenues through a combination of organic growth and strategic initiatives. The company expanded into new geographies, enhanced its operations with the acquisition of 4SameDay, entered additional markets in the Great Lakes region, and advanced its proprietary technology solutions. The sale to Lanter Delivery Systems closed on September 9, 2025.

Reid Tuenge, CEO and President of 1st Choice, commented:

"I am very proud of the 1st Choice team for creating one of the leading pharmaceutical delivery businesses in the regions where we operate. Now, as part of the broader Lanter platform, we can expand the reach of our high-quality service even further. I am excited to work alongside Steve Lanter and John Harrington as we embark on this next chapter."

Marcy Haymaker, Chairman of 1st Choice, added:

"I am very pleased with the outcome of this transaction, which created an excellent return for our investors. I am confident that 1st Choice employees and customers will be well served under the company's new home at Lanter. I am particularly proud of the accomplishments achieved through our partnership with Reid Tuenge. This outstanding outcome is a result of his strong leadership, deep understanding of the business, and tireless work ethic."

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP acted as legal advisor to 1st Choice Delivery.

About 1st Choice Delivery

1st Choice Delivery is a leading healthcare focused, last mile logistics platform. With 35 facilities and a network of more than 1,500 drivers, the company has been delivering time-critical, technology-driven solutions to the healthcare, retail, and wholesale distribution industries for more than 20 years. For more information, visit 1stchoicedelivery.com.

SOURCE Northern Pacific Group