1st Detachment Becomes the Official Supplement Sponsor for Dave Tate's Table Talk Podcast

CLARKSTON, Mich., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Michigan-founded supplement company is making big moves in its second year in business. 1st Detachment (1D) is setting its sights on becoming a leader in the performance nutrition industry, providing supplements to all levels of health and fitness customers. "1st Detachment is more than just another supplement brand. We are an honest team of passionate experts that truly believe in delivering the highest quality supplements to serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for real results," says co-founder Joe Miller.

Dave Tate's Table Talk Podcast Sponsored by 1st Detachment Supplements and EliteFTS

Since its official launch in 2022, 1st Detachment has built partnerships with some of the most trusted health and fitness leaders, from a team of professional athletes and competitors to industry-leading experts and coaches. The team of strength training experts at EliteFTS recently announced 1st Detachment as their official supplement sponsor for the Table Talk Podcast. Co-owners Justin Harris and Joe Miller took a seat with Dave Tate for Episode #169 and had a conversation strength athletes won't want to miss!

About EliteFTS

EliteFTS is the premier destination for everything strength, with professional-rated equipment and training information from across the industry. We have helped the strong become strong(er) since 1998 by following the primary aim to Live, Learn, and Pass on.

Co-founded by Traci and Dave Tate, EliteFTS was born in 1998 with one simple goal: to make average athletes great and great athletes elite. From a brand to a culture, what started as a website solely providing a Q&A section, articles, and seminars progressively transformed into a company that has been educating and outfitting the strongest athletes worldwide for over 20 years.

About 1st Detachment

1st Detachment is a veteran-founded, expert-formulated supplement company led by renowned coach Justin Harris and optimal living specialist Joe Miller. From a game-changing pre-workout to potent glucose disposal agents & industry-leading intra-workout, we've combined science with real-world experience to custom-formulate each product.

We are battle tested. Are you? Find your battle today!

Brian Burfield

1st Detachment

(888) 236-0099 ext. 105

[email protected]

SOURCE 1st Detachment