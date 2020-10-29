1st Financial Bank USA to Offer Ongoing Financial Goals Scholarship Program

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Financial Bank USA (1FBUSA) is proud to announce the Financial Goals Scholarship program. 1st Financial Bank USA wants to celebrate and support those who recognize the importance of pursuing educational and financial goals. Starting in December 2020, we'll award a $2,000 scholarship to a new winner each month through the end of 2021. Scholarship entries will be collected beginning in November 2020 and continuing throughout 2021.

The scholarship will be open to United States residents 18 or older who are planning to enroll or are currently enrolled in a college degree program. To enter, students must respond to an essay prompt in 500 words and post on social media. Students may visit 1fbusascholarship.com for more details and to enter. 1st Financial Bank USA will review and judge all entries for detail, creativity, and thoroughness when selecting the monthly winner. Winners of this scholarship will not be eligible to enter again.

The 1FBUSA Financial Goals Scholarship program was first introduced during the fall semester of 2019. Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each were awarded to 50 deserving students of various backgrounds across the United States, making for a total of $50,000 in scholarship checks dispersed.

1st Financial Bank USA, established in 1910, is a provider of student credit cards and other financial services to college students and college graduates nationwide. The company is also a provider of community banking services, builder loans, and CollegeData, a free online college search website.

