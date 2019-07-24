1st Hidden Hitch for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio - Launched by Stealth Hitches, LLC

SUGAR HILL, Ga., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Hitches, LLC (Stealth) announces the release of its cutting-edge, patent-pending receiver and tow hitch for the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Stealth's custom-made tow bar for the Quadrifoglio is currently the only hidden hitch option for the Vehicle that is mounted behind the bumper with no welding or visual alterations. All components are easily attached and detached from underneath the bumper for an invisible design.

Stealth Hitches Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio hitch installed on vehicle. Well-designed, secure and easy to operate, Stealth's Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio hidden hitch is equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that - eliminates the need for tools, - attaches and detaches in seconds, - provides a rust-free application, and - is completely hidden when not in use. Stealth Hitches - The Hitch Made to be Hidden for luxury vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio owners can maintain their vehicle's aesthetic beauty and while having the option for towing, hauling bike racks, and more. Stealth Hitches comply with the highest safety standards and are constructed with superior materials for lifetime use.

"Stealth's hidden hitch gives Quadrifoglio owners the best choice when choosing a hitch for their vehicle," said Stealth Hitches CEO Steve Nance. "They now have a hidden hitch with a rack receiver and tow hitch option for their Stelvio Quadrifoglio that allows them to tow safely and easily."

Well-designed, secure and easy to operate, Stealth's Alfa Romeo Stelvio line of hidden hitches are equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that

eliminates the need for tools,

attaches and detaches in seconds,

provides a rust-free application, and

is completely hidden when not in use.

Visible bars, receivers, and bumper cutouts are not required; and ground clearance is not sacrificed.

"Safety was among the key considerations in the development of the Stealth Hitch," CEO Steve Nance said. "Our hitch complies with the highest global test standards and is designed to protect the vehicle manufacturer's crumple zones."

With all components made in the USA, Stealth Hitches offer exceptional quality control and superior materials to assure safe and long-term use. A lifetime warranty is offered for a worry-free experience. Installing the hitch does not void vehicle factory warranties.

Customers are giving Stealth Hitches 5 stars.

PERFECT SOLUTION FOR MY STELVIA – FIVE STARS

"I recently bought an Alfa Romeo Stelvio and needed a tow hitch, but the dealer had no Stelvios with factory hitches. I found Stealth Hitches online and had the Alfa dealer install. Great hitch! Totally disappears when the receiver is removed, and no compromise on ground clearance, unlike other hitch options. I highly recommend for other Stelvio owners out there."

- John T.

LOVE THE STEALTH HITCH – FIVE STARS

The entire process couldn't have been better. The hitch was well-packaged and came with everything necessary for full installation. The installer said that it was well-designed and that the instructions were clear and complete. Couldn't be happier with it!

- Larry B.

Stealth Hitches are currently available for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Additional information, including the latest launches, can be found online at www.stealthhitches.com.

About Stealth Hitches

Stealth Hitches, LLC® is a hitch manufacturing facility located in Sugar Hill, Ga. The company has developed a concealed vehicle hitch that customers love showing off and feel comfortable using. The Hitch Made to be Hidden™ is manufactured with high-grade materials such as stainless steel to ensure safe and flawless operation. All products are 100 percent made in the USA. For additional information, visit www.stealthhitches.com or call 1-833-MYHITCH.

Press Contact:

Jenifer Kitchen

615-439-5623

218683@email4pr.com

SOURCE Stealth Hitches, LLC