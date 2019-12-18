1st In Recorded History: Endurance Runner Achieves the IMPOSSIBLE Fighting for Children with Pediatric Cancer

In a run dubbed "Delivering Hope," ( www.deliveringhoperun.org ) Kline and his crewmate, Scott Tyner, carried a backpack filled with over 1,850 names of childhood cancer patients to the virtual top of the world during the run that lasted 9 days.

Running more than 10 hours per day, braving temperatures that reached -34°F, with wind chills near -50°F, Kline's run was symbolic of the suffering childhood cancer patients endure during their treatment. "The isolation of the road and the hostile environmental conditions we experienced mirror the daily life of a pediatric cancer patient," Kline explained. "Defying the odds and successfully completing our run fulfilled our promise to take the names of those brave children to the top of the world, which is how they feel when they ring their end of treatment bell."

In addition to bringing awareness to the lack of funding for childhood cancer research, Delivering Hope was itself a fundraiser for Snowdrop Foundation with the goal of raising a minimum of $200,000. Currently the amount raised sits at $210,000.

Film Pro Productions ( https://www.filmpro.io ) followed Kline for an entire year as he trained for this dangerous and death-defying run. A full-length documentary is expected to be released in fall, 2020.

It is Kevin's hope that this run will continue to inspire and encourage children across the world that they are not alone, especially during the holidays.

Watch Video Here: https://vimeo.com/371229691 .

ABOUT THE DALTON HIGHWAY: One of the most isolated roads in the US, the 414-mile (666 km) road begins at the Elliott Highway, north of Fairbanks, and ends at Deadhorse. Featured on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons of the History reality television series Ice Road Truckers, the road is mostly gravel, very primitive in places, and carries significant risk. The highway is also featured on the second episode of America's Toughest Jobs and the first episode of the BBC's World's Most Dangerous Roads featuring Charley Boorman and Sue Perkins. Anyone embarking on a journey on the Dalton is encouraged to bring survival gear."

About the Runner: A 29-year broadcast veteran and accomplished ultra-runner, Kevin Kline ran 482 miles across Texas and is the only officially recognized American finisher in the 2017 UltraMilano-Sanremo, a 178.5 mile run across Italy. He placed 25th in the 2017 US 24-Hour National Championship.

About Snowdrop Foundation : Snowdrop Foundation Provides scholarships for college bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors while raising awareness and funding for continued research to cure childhood cancer. More information at www.snowdropfoundation.org .

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Bianca Bucaram

The Bucaram PR Group

bianca@bucaramprg.com

713-898-6552

SOURCE Snowdrop Foundation

Related Links

http://www.snowdropfoundation.org

