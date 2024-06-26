1st Police Department in Ohio to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Findlay Police Leads the State with 100% Body Camera Review

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo, the patented body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that the Findlay Police Department has signed on to use the company's platform to review 100% of their body camera videos to recognize police professionalism and enhance the safety and security of their citizens and improve the quality of police-civilian interactions. Findlay is the first department in Ohio to use Truleo.

Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nation-wide morale, recruiting and retention challenges. Truleo's technology addresses these challenges by making reviews more efficient, removing supervisor bias, and recognizing professionalism.

Truleo automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, stops, searches and de-escalation attempts, in addition to screening for both professional and unprofessional officer language, making it easy for supervisors to praise or review officers' conduct. Because 100% of video is reviewed, Truleo helps contextualize and individual interaction by ensuring officers' positive outcomes are also recognized.

Truleo is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical A.I. usage. Truleo converts body camera video to text prior to analysis, greatly reducing bias and automatically redacts police officers' and community members' personally identifiable data reducing the risk of storage and misuse by 3rd party platforms. Truleo does not sell body cameras, and is thus a conflict-free option for government procurement that requires independent, objective audit software.

"We are proud to begin our work with the Findlay Police Department," said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo. "Through our work with various law enforcement agencies across the country, we've seen how implementing body-worn analytics helps to increase public trust and ensures that police officers meet not just law enforcement standards but also the expectations of the communities they serve."

About Truleo

Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. Truleo is currently being used to improve the activities law enforcement agencies across the country, including the NYPD. One department in California, for example, reported a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

