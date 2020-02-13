1st Price Feed for Handshake Cryptoasset Goes Live on Nomics.com

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomics, a provider of cryptocurrency market cap and pricing data, has completed an integration with Namebase.io, an exchange and registrar for Handshake domains. The successful integration lets Nomics list live pricing information for Handshake's HNS token. Nomics.com is the first crypto data aggregator to list pricing data for HNS.

Price Feed for Handshake Cryptoasset on Nomics.com: Handshake HNS token's price, all-time high, market capitalization, volume, transparent volume, supply information, and more. Through its integration with Namebase, Nomics becomes the first aggregator to list live pricing data for Handshake (HNS).

The Handshake network enables the decentralized ownership of top-level domains or TLDs (e.g. .com, .org), which can be used for websites, email addresses, or cryptocurrency wallet addresses. Anyone in possession of HNS tokens can bid on Handshake domains. Auction winners register their names on the network's Proof-of-Work blockchain.

Once on-chain, a domain generates passive income for its owner whenever someone registers a subdomain. Because Handshake domains are stored on blockchain, they are also resistant to censorship and tampering.

Namebase will facilitate the purchase, sale, and exchange of HNS tokens as well as the auction and registration of Handshake domains.

"We're thrilled to work with Namebase and be able to offer pricing data for Handshake so soon after its launch," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins. "We're impressed with everything Namebase and the Handshake network are doing to make the Internet stronger and more resistant to censorship. I've been personally following the project for a long time."

Users of the Nomics.com website and the Nomics cryptocurrency and market data API now have access to live pricing data for HNS, which includes current price, all-time high, market cap, volume, transparent volume, supply information, and more.

