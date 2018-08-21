WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Resistance Convention and March will take place in Washington D.C. on September 20-23, 2018. This event represents the first-of-its-kind Convention in support of The Resistance against the inhumane and despotic policies of the Trump Administration and its Republican enablers. Democracy itself is imperiled, and we intend to defend it.

The same passion that motivated the Women's March will infuse this seminal event, as we raise our collective voice in support of Women's Rights, Civil Rights, Immigration Rights, LGBT Rights, Gun Sense, Economic, Educational and Voting Rights, Fair & Free Elections, and honor the Unsung Heroes of The Resistance ! We will bring together all those committed to civic betterment and to fighting injustice of all types, everywhere!

The 1st Resistance Convention and March will feature four days of activities designed to inspire, motivate and mobilize The Resistance to produce overwhelming turnout at the ballot box for the November 2018 Midterm Elections, in order to wrest control of Congress from the Republican Party.

September 20-21: The Convention - Seminars, speeches and awards banquet celebrating the Mission, Purpose and Success of The Resistance.

September 22: March to Resist Tyranny - Global March for Democracy, Equality, Justice, Human Dignity, the Rule of Law, and the Power of Truth.

September 23: Blue Wave Breakfast - Community and team-building to inspire The Resistance to carry the message back to their home voting districts and generate a true #BlueWave.

Volunteer! March! Join us in Washington D.C. for this history-making event!

