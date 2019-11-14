1st Saudi-UK Stabilization Workshop Completed

The workshop is covering the UK's approach to stabilization, security and justice sector reform, the UK's Fusion Doctrine, and the Whole of Government Approach. Sessions focused on the UK terminology and methodology on stabilization, and essential components of effective implementation. Case studies – including lessons learned from stabilization efforts in Afghanistan – and scenarios also formed the basis for presentations and group discussions.

Notable experts sharing views and expertise at the event included Dr. Henry Smith, Director of First Call Partners, a conflict, security and governance consultancy; and SU Conflict Advisors Tom Rodwell and Martin Jarrett.

Princess Abeer bint Saud Al Saud, Head of Peacebuilding Policy and Advocacy at SDRPY, explained that, following two previous workshops with US officials that familiarized attendees with US experiences in achieving stability and building peace in conflict areas, the third workshop, with UK officials, was devoted to conveying British best practices and lessons learned in Iraq and Afghanistan, and comparing American and British views in the sphere of peacebuilding and stability. The current workshop was aimed at building the capacity of more than 80 Saudi officials from 16 ministries to familiarize them with this field.

The current workshop is one of a series that SDRPY is hosting with official entities from partner countries to build capacity among young Saudi professionals and share lessons learned in the fields of stabilization and sustainable development in conflict areas.

