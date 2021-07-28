1st Security Bank Announces Its Participation in Fannie Mae's RefiNow Program

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ('the Bank') announces that it is participating in Fannie Mae's low-to-moderate income refinance program called RefiNow through its Home Lending division.

RefiNow makes it easier for eligible homeowners earning at or below 80% area median income (AMI) to refinance at a lower interest rate and reduce their monthly mortgage payment.

"We are excited to be able to offer this program to help those who weren't previously able to qualify for a lower rate and payment," said Donn Costa, Executive Vice President of Home Lending at 1st Security.

RefiNow will be available to those who have loans at Fannie Mae that are serviced through 1st Security Bank, as well as to all homeowners who have an existing Fannie Mae loan, and whose property is located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Arizona or California.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT

Donna Jacobson

VP, Director of Marketing

E: [email protected]

SOURCE 1st Security Bank

Related Links

fsbwa.com

