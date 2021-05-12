1st Security Bank Announces The Adoption Of A New Home Mortgage Closing Program

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") announces it has adopted a new Hybrid/eNote program to increase the efficiency of its mortgage closing process while decreasing its environmental impact. The platform enables home mortgage clients to conveniently sign most of their closing documents from any location with web access, resulting in a faster, more secure process overall. The Bank estimates an annual savings of over 140,000 pages of paper.

"The Hybrid/eNote process is a significant improvement over traditional paper closing documents and notes," says Donn Costa, EVP Home Lending at 1st Security Bank. "We are anticipating a nearly 100% paperless closing process in the near future, which will benefit our customers and the planet."

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

