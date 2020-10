1st Security Bank announces the promotion of Brian Kunkel to the position of Director of Commercial Lending

"Brian has proven his leadership abilities and commitment to 1st Security Bank's value proposition of delivering a WOW level of client service to each of the commercial clients we have the privilege of banking," said Dennis O'Leary, Chief Lending Officer. "We are thrilled to promote him to his new role as Director of Commercial Lending and excited to see what heights Brian can achieve with the commercial lending platform as we move through this next decade."

Brian brings nearly 20 years of banking industry experience, including 15 years as a seasoned commercial lender. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Finance, and in 2010 graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

"In the last several years a significant number of business owners have moved their commercial banking relationships to 1st Security Bank and Brian has been a huge part of that success. Brian's promotion is very well deserved." noted Joe Adams, the Bank's CEO.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: FSBW) a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

