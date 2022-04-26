1st Security Bank Announces Their Partnership with Plaid to Simplify Online Account Opening

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") announces that it has entered a partnership with Plaid, a financial technology company that provides customers with a fast and secure way to access their financial data and quickly verify their identity to fund accounts opened through the Bank's online account opening portal.

"We're pleased to provide this enhanced onboarding tool to the online account opening process," said Brooke Allan, Vice President of Digital Products. "This partnership is part of an ongoing commitment to improve our customers' banking experience through financial technology and provide them with secure and seamless access to their financial data."

ABOUT PLAID

Plaid is focused on creating a better experience for financial customers through technology. They have established integrations for over 12,000 financial institutions and 5,500 fintech (financial technology) applications. They build "beautiful consumer experiences, developer-friendly infrastructure, and intelligent tools" that help customers and institutions create user friendly solutions.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.

