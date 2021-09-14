1st Security Bank Partners with StrategyCorps to Enhance its Consumer Checking by Providing Rewards and Benefits to Customers

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce a partnership with StrategyCorps, a Nashville-based fintech (financial technology) provider, to enhance its consumer checking accounts with rewards and money-saving deals on products and services. The Bank launched 2 new accounts earlier this year, which offer the 1st Rewards® mobile app as a complimentary addition to traditional perks of the company's account offerings.

1st Rewards is powered by StrategyCorps' BaZing app and allows bank customers access to money-saving benefits such as roadside assistance, cell phone protection, bill negotiation service and more. Additionally, the app has a complete menu of local merchant discounts on travel, dining, auto services, and recreation.

"We are pleased to be able to offer additional benefits to our valued customers with the convenience of our new mobile app, 1st Rewards," said Kelli Nielsen, EVP of Retail Banking and Marketing. "Our partnership with StrategyCorps is in keeping with our commitment to provide our account holders with the latest financial technology."

The BaZing rewards checking mobile app brings the subscription buying model to 1st Security Bank's retail checking line-up. "StrategyCorps gives financial institutions the power to be a financial first responder in the lives of modern consumers with their premier products, BaZing® and CheckingScore®," said Dave DeFazio, founding partner of StrategyCorps. CheckingScore — powered by a database that tracks the performance of more than seven million checking accounts represented by 600 million data points — has helped financial institutions optimize retail checking performance.

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank. More information is available at www.fsbwa.com.

About StrategyCorps

StrategyCorps helps financial institutions grow retail checking relationships and financial productivity with its proprietary analytical tool, CheckingScore, and customizable mobile rewards app, BaZing, that powers checking products with modern, in-demand consumer benefits like cell phone insurance, local merchant discounts and roadside assistance that enhances the customer connection and provides competitive differentiation. More information is available at www.strategycorps.com.

