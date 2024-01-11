1st Sheriff in Michigan to Deploy Advanced Body Camera Analytics

News provided by

Truleo

11 Jan, 2024, 12:02 ET

~ Automated analytics will enhance organization's training, interactions with public ~

WASHTENAW, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo, the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology for law enforcement, today announced that the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has signed on to use the company's body camera analysis platform to facilitate coaching, enhance police professionalism and positively impact community interactions.

Truleo uses artificial intelligence to process body camera footage for departments nationwide to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching, and promote police professionalism. The technology automatically detects critical events such as uses of force, pursuits, frisks, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language so supervisors can then praise or review officers' conduct.

"We're proud to add this outstanding Michigan law enforcement agency to those we already serve, and to begin our work with Sheriff Jerry Clayton," said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of Truleo. "Through our work with law enforcement agencies across the country,, we've seen how implementing this technology can increase public trust and ensure that officers meet the expectations of the communities they serve."

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office serves over 350,000 residents throughout the county. In August, Truleo began working with the Ann Arbor Police Department, the largest city in Washtenaw County.

"The implementation of this technology is another example of our ongoing commitment to our organization's core values, including openness and community engagement," said Sheriff Clayton. "Our hope is that using this technology extends our investments in training and officer wellness in a way that ensures we continue to further our commitment to providing exemplary service to the Washtenaw County residents we faithfully serve."

In law enforcement agencies that don't use this advanced technology, hundreds or thousands of hours of body-worn camera footage would need to be reviewed every week – but because of limited resources, less than 1% of that footage is ever analyzed. Truleo's technology analyzes the footage automatically, even separating out civilian and officer language. Truleo can then convert all of a department's body camera videos into searchable insights, providing a more comprehensive review to facilitate coaching. This conversion saves a sergeant's time and creates a more efficient performance review process.

Truleo is currently being used to improve the activities of dozens of law enforcement agencies across the country, where it is having a significant impact. One department in California, for example, reported a 36% drop in use of force by its officers after implementing Truleo technology. The company recently announced that the New York Police Department – the largest in the United States – had joined the ranks of law enforcement agencies utilizing Truleo's technology.

About Truleo 
Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co.

SOURCE Truleo

Also from this source

Truleo Releases Body Camera Video Analysis Environment for Public Safety Research

Truleo, the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that it has launched a body...
Paterson Police Department First in New Jersey to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Paterson Police Department First in New Jersey to Deploy Body Camera Analytics

Truleo, a leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that the Paterson (NJ) Police...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.