1st Source Bank Provides Notice of MOVEit Data Security Incident

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Source Bank ("1st Source"), an Indiana-based bank and financial services company, recently experienced a data security incident that involved some of its clients' data including certain personal and protected health information belonging to South Bend Emergency Physicians, Inc. ("SBEP"). This incident was isolated to the 1st Source Bank MOVEit server and did not involve 1st Source Bank clients' networks or systems. 1st Source Bank, in coordination with SBEP, is working to send notification of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provide resources to assist them.

On June 1, 2023, 1st Source Bank became aware of an alert issued by Progress Software – the company responsible for the MOVEit file transfer program – addressing a critical vulnerability affecting MOVEit, a solution used widely by businesses and government agencies, including 1st Source Bank, to securely transfer data. In response, 1st Source Bank took immediate steps to patch its MOVEit server in accordance with the developer's instructions and undertook a comprehensive investigation with the assistance of leading experts to investigate the scope of any potentially affected data. On September 21, 2023, a third-party data assessor confirmed that information belonging to individuals associated with certain 1st Source Bank clients stored on the 1st Source Bank server was acquired without authorization. Since that time, 1st Source Bank has been working diligently to coordinate with such clients to provide notification to potentially affected individuals.

1st Source Bank is working to provide notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals associated with SBEP. 1st Source Bank will provide information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to help protect their information. 1st Source Bank takes the security and privacy of all information very seriously. It has taken all remediation measures recommended by the MOVEit software developers and will be evaluating additional safeguards that can be put in place to further enhance the security of the data entrusted to it.

The following information may have been involved in the incident: medical service date, medical diagnosis information, health insurance policy number, physician or medical facility information, Hospital Unit/Physician name, Medicare or Medicaid number, medical condition or treatment information and patient account number.

1st Source Bank has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at (866) 373-8998.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for 1st Source, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

