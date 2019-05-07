1stdibs Acquires Design Manager

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1stdibs , the leading global marketplace for luxury design, today announced its acquisition of Design Manager, a leading project management and accounting software company for interior designers.

Design Manager has been serving top interior designers for more than 35 years. Its project management, workflow and billing tools enable designers to manage their businesses more effectively and process more than $2 billion in transactions annually. Integrating the 1stdibs e-commerce marketplace with Design Manager's tools will allow the two companies to offer interior designers a unique, end-to-end solution for managing their businesses from product discovery to billing.

New features and integrations will be added to both 1stdibs and Design Manager in the coming months. Starting today, users will be able to add 1stdibs items to Design Manager in just one click, eliminating hours of manual data entry by designers and creating a seamless interface between the two platforms.

"With a shared commitment to the success of the design industry, 1stdibs and Design Manager bring together the world's leading premium luxury marketplace and the industry's leading workflow tool to help designers manage their business needs," said David Rosenblatt, CEO of 1stdibs. "This acquisition is just one of the ways that we're investing in the design community to help firms save time, manage projects and ultimately grow their businesses."

"In joining forces with 1stdibs, Design Manager strengthens its commitment to help designers grow their businesses," said Joseph Kissel, CEO of Design Manager. "We have always put the business needs of our customers first and we are thrilled to find a partner in 1stdibs that shares our dedication to the design community. We look forward to the future as part of the 1stdibs family and to bringing exciting new tools to the market."

The acquisition follows last month's announcement of a $76 million Series D fund-raising round for 1stdibs and is part of the company's ongoing mission to equip the design community with the best resources for creating the world's most beautiful spaces.

To learn more about the benefits of the acquisition, please visit 1stdibs.com/info/design-manager-news.

About 1stdibs

1stdibs is the world's leading online marketplace for rare and desirable objects. Founded in 2001 to bring the Paris flea markets online, the website today is the go-to source for those who have a passion for the most beautiful things on earth. By bringing together the best furniture, fine art, jewelry and watch dealers from more than 600 cities around the world, 1stdibs offers an exclusive inventory not available anywhere else online.

About Design Manager

Design Manager is the leading project management and accounting software for interior designers. Created in 1984 to respond to the requests of local interior design firms, it has expanded into a nationwide software company and become one of the first providers of cloud-based design software. Design firms have specific needs that cannot be answered by conventional software, and we have taken as our mission to provide a product that is dedicated to those needs. We deliver software that saves time, money and frustration, while eliminating countless hours of paperwork.

SOURCE 1stdibs

Related Links

http://1stdibs.com

