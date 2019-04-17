1stdibs And Christie's Announce Collaboration, Offering An Exclusive Collection Through 1stdibs

Starting May 1, 2019, Christie's will be an exhibitor at the 1stdibs Gallery in New York City, also selling its "Christies for 1stdibs" collection exclusively through the new Christie's digital storefront on 1stdibs.com . This will allow collectors to access Christie's listings without having to wait for an auction. A preview of the collection has gone live online today , with a select number of works available for immediate purchase.

The offering features approximately 100 items of furniture and decorative objects with prices starting below $1,000. The sale will feature property from various consignors, including esteemed interior designer Juan Montoya, who is curating the Christie's exhibition at the 1stdibs Gallery and is a member of the 1stdibs Trade Program.

"We are delighted to work with Christie's, renowned globally for their esteemed auctions, record-breaking sales, and expertise in the fine and decorative arts to offer these specially curated objects for purchase immediately in a new and exciting format for Christie's," said Cristina Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, 1stdibs. "There is tremendous synergy between 1stdibs and Christie's, and we look forward to exploring additional ways to offer continued benefit to our combined networks of collectors and interior designers."

"The collaboration with 1stdibs, the leaders in ecommerce luxury goods, is an exciting opportunity for Christie's," comments Matthew Rubinger, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer, Christie's. "Through offering a buy it now option for this specially curated group of furniture and objects beautifully designed by Juan Montoya, we are providing more options for our discerning collecting base. In addition, we are thrilled to introduce Christie's to a whole new group of collectors, many of whom are based in New York as well as connect with new buyers entering our market digitally."

Some of the standout objects from "Christie's for 1stdibs" collection will include a pair of Swiss 'black forest' large antler trophy mounts, circa 1905-1906; a pair of Indonesian 'Art Deco' stained wood and caned bergere; a pair of French 'Art Moderne' mahogany and caned armchairs; a massive Minton majolica aubergine-ground 'Marochetti' cistern; and a group of seven petal-form side tables designed by Juan Montoya.

The 1stdibs Gallery is located at the Terminal Stores Building, 269 11th Avenue, Lobby 4, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About 1stdibs

1stdibs is the world's leading online marketplace for rare and desirable objects. Founded in 2001 to bring the Paris flea markets online, the website today is the go-to source for those who have a passion for the most beautiful things on earth. By bringing together the best furniture, fine art, jewelry and watch dealers from more than 600 cities around the world, 1stdibs offers an exclusive inventory not available anywhere else online.

About Christie's

Christie's, the world's leading art business, had global auction, private and digital sales in 2018 that totalled £5.3 billion / $7 billion. Christie's is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and international expertise. Christie's offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie's also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery.

Alongside regular sales online, Christie's has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

