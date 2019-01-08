1stdibs' Designer Survey Reveals Industry Insights, Trends for 2019

"It's important that we listen to the design community—with particular focus on designers at the highest caliber—to learn how tastes and preferences may be evolving," says Sarah Liebel, SVP and GM of Trade at 1stdibs. "From there, we can identify how to best respond to those developments and continue to be a leading resource for the industry."

Among the most noteworthy findings: When sourcing furniture for client projects, the majority (61%) of designers make their purchases online. Most (54%) specify art for their projects, and close to half (45%) of the art selected is sourced online.

Biggest Style Trends for 2019

Asked about overall design statements, furniture styles, materials, colors and patterns, the designers say:

About half (49%) indicate that they will source artisanal and one-of-a-kind pieces in the future, up from 42% from last year. Customization of pieces is increasing : 58% say they customize their pieces in some way, up from 44% from last year.

: As in last year's survey, modern styles(modern, Scandinavian modern, mid-century modern, Art Deco and American modern) are considered most likely to be used in 2019. Color marches on: Interior designers continue to note that clients are moving toward color, with warmer tones and brighter shades (for example, jewel tones) gaining in popularity. For 2019, the top emerging colors are expected to be emerald green, blue and gray.

As in last year's survey, abstract and large-scale patterns, geometric shapes and nature patterns/prints (for example, floral motifs) are anticipated to remain popular. Materials in vogue: Wood, metal, brass and other natural materials were mentioned the most for style predictions, as in last year's survey.

Statements Anticipated to Be Less Popular in 2019

The surveyed designers' responses also indicated that certain design statements are not likely to be incorporated into their styles in the New Year:

were the materials least likely to be on-trend. The percentage for industrial metals was the same as last year, at 1%, while reclaimed/recycled woods dropped to 1% from 3%. Old-world classic styles (for example, Baroque, Empire, Victorian) are least likely to be used, as in last year's survey.

Industry Insights

Designers were asked more general questions as well, about interior design practices and preferences:

were art (26%), (18%), table/ (13%) and (9%). According to designers, their clients' biggest mistake is not listening to their recommendations (46%), followed by buying poor-quality furniture (18%).

is not listening to their recommendations (46%), followed by buying poor-quality furniture (18%). Designers also noted that clients understand the price/quality relationship (92%), prefer to buy based on viewing items online (81%) and want to avoid shopping trips and retail stores (77%).

Methodology

Between November 9 and December 3, 2018, researchers with Surveys & Forecasts, LLC, a full-service strategic research consultancy based in South Norwalk, CT, conducted more than 707 online interviews with interior designers who are part of the 1stdibs Trade Program, which consists of 40,000 registered designers.

About 1stdibs

1stdibs is the world's leading online marketplace for rare and desirable objects. Founded in 2001 to bring the Paris flea markets online, the website today is the go-to source for those who have a passion for the most beautiful things on earth. By bringing together the best furniture, fine art, jewelry and watch dealers from more than 600 cities around the world, 1stdibs offers an exclusive inventory not available anywhere else online.

