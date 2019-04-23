1Strategy Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

SEATTLE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Strategy, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces today that it has achieved AWS Machine Learning (ML) Competency status. This designation recognizes 1Strategy's comprehensive experience and expertise with ML solutions on AWS.

Customers have reaped the benefits of working with 1Strategy for their ML projects on AWS, including the global airline and transportation technology solution provider, Navitaire. "Our engagement with 1Strategy has enabled Navitaire to understand how to better harness the power of machine learning on AWS, enabling us to better support our clients' efforts to leverage AI/ML workable solutions," said Kyle Stromberg, Chief Technology Officer at Navitaire.

To receive AWS Machine Learning Competency status, APN Partners must exhibit exceptional knowledge and skill through delivering ML solutions. 1Strategy sets itself apart by demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success with ML-intensive customer projects on AWS.

"We are both proud and deeply humbled to be recognized as a leader in the machine learning sphere," said Ted Swinyar, 1Strategy Principal Data Solutions Architect. "This milestone wouldn't have been possible without a substantial amount of hard work by our team, a strong relationship with AWS, and clients willing to join us to push the boundaries of unlocking value from data."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About 1Strategy

1Strategy is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), focusing exclusively on AWS. 1Strategy helps businesses architect, migrate, and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating cost-effective, secure, and reliable solutions. 1Strategy holds the AWS DevOps, AWS Migration, AWS Data & Analytics, and Machine Learning Competencies. 1Strategy was chosen as a Launch Partner to the AWS Managed Service Partner program and is a partner of the AWS Public Sector Program. With experts having deployed AWS solutions since 2007, 1Strategy is a leader in custom training—providing customers with the knowledge, tools, and best practices to manage those solutions over time. Headquartered in Seattle, 1Strategy teams are also located in San Francisco and Salt Lake City and support customers globally and across every vertical.

Media Contact:

Maddi Merrill

maddi@1Strategy.com

SOURCE 1Strategy

Related Links

https://twitter.com/1Strategy_cloud

