1Strategy, LLC Attains Premier Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Strategy, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner focusing exclusively on AWS, announces today that it has achieved APN Premier Consulting Partner status. Premier Consulting Partner status is the highest tier within the APN and distinguishes partners as possessing outstanding AWS knowledge and technical skills.

Achieving APN Premier Consulting Partner status differentiates 1Strategy as having demonstrated expertise through a history of successful customer engagements. This achievement validates 1Strategy's comprehensive understanding and proficiency in helping businesses architect and migrate workloads to AWS, allowing them to optimize and reduce costs while being more secure and reliable.

"The entire 1Strategy team is honored to have reached this milestone. We are proud to be among the elite group of APN members worldwide who have the experience and skillset necessary to achieve this designation," said Jennifer Doyle, Director of Operations and Business Development at 1Strategy. "We will continue to be committed to excellence and to providing our customers the best service and solutions for their business needs."

Reaching the APN Premier Partner Status empowers 1Strategy through access to additional AWS programs and resources which will continue to drive dynamic customer solutions. The status also enhances 1Strategy's ability to deliver the most current and accurate information available from AWS to customers. Customers can be assured that when working with 1Strategy they are teaming with verified, accredited, and authorized AWS experts.

Customers have seen how closely 1Strategy is able to work with AWS and how the APN status influences their ability to deliver some of the best, most up-to-date solutions. Leo Mata, Manager of TechOps & InfoSec at Backcountry said that he, "chose to work with 1Strategy because of their expert knowledge of AWS solutions and their mature and solid understanding of leveraging the entire AWS ecosystem." He continues, "In fact, we keep in touch with 1Strategy periodically to keep us informed on all things AWS that will benefit Backcountry and our customers."

About 1Strategy

1Strategy is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, focusing exclusively on AWS. 1Strategy helps businesses architect, migrate and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating cost-effective, secure and reliable solutions. 1Strategy holds the AWS DevOps and the AWS Migration Competencies, was chosen as a Launch Partner to the AWS Managed Service Partner program and is a partner of the AWS Public Sector Program. With experts having deployed AWS solutions since 2007, 1Strategy is a leader in custom training—providing customers with the knowledge, tools and best practices to manage those solutions over time. Headquartered in Seattle, 1Strategy teams are also located in San Francisco and Salt Lake City and support customers globally and across every vertical.

