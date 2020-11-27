1THRIVE Wall Organizers for Working From Home, Distance Learning & New Year's Resolutions in 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 1THRIVE prepares for its first birthday in January, and reflects on 2020, we're saying thank you and looking forward to a year to remember – for all the right reasons!

1THRIVE makes organizing easy, beautiful, and fun. With multiple pre-designed systems and plenty of additional components to add, you can prepare for whatever 2021 has in store for you and THRIVE! Installation is easy, with 1 magnetic frame base to hang. Then add and remove components to fit your style and needs without any screws or tools required! 1THRIVE wall organizers make the perfect gift this holiday season and are great for your home or office year round. With multiple pre-designed command centers, you can organize everything in one beautiful place.

1THRIVE is a lifestyle brand focused on creating wall organizing command centers to help people command their lives from the everyday activities of keeping up with ever-changing schedules and chores to the extraordinary of celebrating birthdays and other special occasions. With work from home remaining a reality for most as we head into 2021, 1THRIVE's nine signature, pre-designed command centers, each incorporating different aspects that help to command your life.

"2020 pushed everyone to their limits to find ways to work from home, homeschool their kids, and find time for themselves. It was a humbling experience to know that we created a product that could help people cope with the stress and manage the chaos. We want to do more of that in 2021 and are excited to share more visual and exciting tools to help get more organized and clearer on what's important in life." —Mayra Kavan, Chief Brand Officer.

While most of 1THRIVE's pre-designed command centers include a monthly and weekly calendar view, the brand is excited to introduce its first-ever Limited Edition 12 Month Paper Calendar, available in three signature font styles: Modern, Classic and Sassy. Now, customers have the opportunity to jot down every important date – all the while keeping a clear view of the week, month and year ahead!

For all of our paper planner guys & gals, 1THRIVE has you covered with this latest addition it its Accessories Shop, including engaging & customizable toolkits for parent & kid alike.

1THRIVE's new Limited Edition 12 Month Paper Calendar is made with thick, high-quality paper with gold foil accents and is designed to be hung from its medium sized wood component – the perfect complement to adorn any pre-designed command center on either the first, second or third rows – the perfect stocking stuffer for the season!

To say 2020 has been a challenging year would be an understatement, but 1THRIVE looks forward to helping empower its community and their families to take 2021 back for themselves, to remind everyone of what's truly important in life: quality time spent with those you love.

To learn more about 1THRIVE and their pre-designed wall organizing command centers, and see our unique accessories, go to 1THRIVE.com for all things organization.

