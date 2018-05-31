1touch.io Launches First Privacy Management and Control Solution Purpose-Built for GDPR

GDPR sets the guidelines for how global organizations store, process and share personal data collected from organizations established in the EU in order to protect data subject rights. Unfortunately, organizations are increasingly storing personal data in unsecured locations within local and network storage, email, the cloud and other areas of 'shadow IT.' This creates security risks and non-compliance with many regulations. Existing data discovery and business process mapping solutions are labor-intensive and non-comprehensive, requiring users to classify every piece of data and track location details, yet providing no insight into network data flows.

1touch.io is a leading solution that maps the organization's personal data flow to business processes, outlining how information is being shared within the network and with partners and international organizations. It is also able to auto-classify, i.e. identify and categorize data by type with no user intervention.

"Our mission is to provide organizations with an efficient, simple and inexpensive means of tracking personal data -- not just for GDPR, but for all compliance and security purposes," said 1touch.io CEO and co-founder Zak Rubinstein. "We are receiving a number of referrals from security resellers and law firms, because our solution helps companies show privacy regulators that they are taking reasonable steps to protect personal data, and much more. It essentially provides significant support for compliance with all privacy rights involving data access, rectification, erasure, processing restrictions, third-party sharing, notification and data portability."

1touch.io is available as hardware or for installation on a virtual appliance, and works by combining several cutting edge and proprietary technologies and techniques, including:

Network T apping: Leverages network taps to analyze traffic in a seamless and non-intrusive manner; automatically and perpetually discovers which repositories, assets and applications are holding, processing or sharing personal data.

Leverages network taps to analyze traffic in a seamless and non-intrusive manner; automatically and perpetually discovers which repositories, assets and applications are holding, processing or sharing personal data. Data Mapping : Creates neural networks of personal data flow and business processes, outlining which network elements are communicating personal data with each other, how and why.

: Creates neural networks of personal data flow and business processes, outlining which network elements are communicating personal data with each other, how and why. Natural L anguage P rocessing: Differentiates between personal data and sensitive personal data.

Differentiates between personal data and sensitive personal data. Artificial Intelligence Algorithms: The system self-learns to identify other assets that are storing, processing or sharing personal data based on an automatically generated profile.

About 1touch.io

1touch.io is an Israeli technology company whose solution provides automated real-time discovery, mapping and tracking of personal data flow. Its founders have 20 years of experience developing successful networking and security technologies and bringing them to market. The company is backed by JVP, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the Israel Innovation Authority. 1touch.io combines proven cutting-edge technology from the fields of unique personal data discovery and dynamic network element discovery that is leveraged in some of the most demanding environments in the world.

Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

646-452-7109

info@1touch.io



SOURCE 1touch.io