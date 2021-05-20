1transfer launches international consortium transfer agency to position itself as the leading transfer agent for the digital world

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1transfer, LLC, an international consortium transfer agency, has been formed to provide a low-cost, superior blockchain technology solution for transfer service operations. By standardizing digital transfer services, the 1transfer platform will provide cap table management, digital contracts, advanced KYC/AML, and AI investor identification technologies.

Leveraging the tech stack and know-how from founding partners, 1transfer's focus is on quality, open architecture, and freedom of choice with unbundled services for its digital offerings.

"Combining the interdisciplinary experience and knowledge of the founders, 1transfer will transform the traditional transfer agency world as we know it," said James C. Row, Chairman and Interim CEO. "This will be a service for members, issuers and new technology providers to utilize and experience the digitalization through implementation, firsthand."

Consortium Founding partners are comprised of the following likeminded technology leaders from ATSs, Broker-Dealers, cryptocurrencies, and fintech companies:

James C. Row , CFA, Managing Partner of Entoro Capital, Pat LaVecchia , CEO of Oasis Pro Markets, Cliff Friedman , Founder Cold Spring Ventures Inc., and CEO and Chairman of ShareNett, Chris Housser , Co-Founder and Interim CEO of Polymath, Mani Pillai , President of otc.Digital, Bobby Brantley , Co-Founder of MERJ Exchange Limited, and James Wallace , CEO of Digtl Ltd.

"The growth of the digital asset/security ecosystem is dependent on promoting widespread adoption. 1transfer's focus is industry standardization and, by working alongside issuers, custodians, and other transfer agents and the regulators, we are confident that a more streamlined process will drive this growth," stated Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets.



Cliff Friedman, CEO and Chairman of ShareNett said, "As private markets develop and mimic the public markets regulatory framework, a multi-tenet infrastructure offered by 1transfer that supports those workflows in a cost-effective manner, will be critical for successful adoption."

About 1transfer:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, 1transfer is an SEC registered transfer agent platform that will be a vehicle for digital and traditional transfer services. The initial consortium and future members will be organizations dedicated to standardization of digital financial services. Operating as a utility to serve issuers, exchanges, custodians, broker-dealers with top-quality low-cost services is 1transfer's top priority. Initial operations and services will commence in June 2021.

For additional information, visit www.1transfer.io

Entoro: https://www.entoro.com/

Oasis Pro Markets: https://oasispromarkets.com/

ShareNett: https://sharenett.com/

MERJ.Exchange: https://merj.exchange/

otc.Digital: https://otc.digital/

Polymath Network: https://polymath.network/

Digital Markets: https://digtl.co/

Media Contact:

Tanya Copelyn

[email protected]

SOURCE 1transfer, LLC

Related Links

https://www.1transfer.io/

