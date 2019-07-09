1Vision and AMC Health Sponsors a Service Dog for One of our Nation's Heroes, a Disabled US Veteran, in Partnership with HeroDogs, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Vision, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Technologies, Inc. (HMS), and powered by Advanced Care Monitoring (AMC Health), has teamed up with Hero-Dogs, Inc, a non-profit corporation, to sponsor a service dog for one of our nation's heroes, a disabled Veteran as part of their "Care at Home and From the Heart" program to give back to the Veteran community. 1Vision is the only Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Awarded authority to operate in 2018, 1Vision was chosen to provide a range of easy-to-use telehealth devices and integrated technology platform in support of the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), the largest integrated health care system in the United States. Virtual care from home, telehealth, allows care from "Anywhere to Anywhere" for Veterans living with a range of chronic conditions and closely monitored by VA care providers to provide the right care at the right time.

"When asked why 1Vision and AMC Health chose to sponsor a hero dog for a Veteran, our answer was simple – because they inspire us to do more for them, every day," said, Nesim Bildirici, CEO, AMC Health. "We provide virtual care technology and services for all of our customers, both Commercial and Veteran, alike. Our purpose is clear – help those living with chronic conditions to lead healthier lives and maintain their independence. Our Veteran members are the inspiration behind what we do best –providing virtual Care at Home and From The Heart," Bildirici said.

Hero-Dogs, Inc., a Maryland 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, improves quality of life for our nation's heroes by raising, training, and placing service dogs and other highly skilled canines, free of charge with lifetime support of the partnerships. Hero-Dogs provides service dogs to veterans of the U.S. military and first responders with disabilities. The VA has estimated that nearly 20% of veterans returning from war experience PTSD and/or depression. When Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are part of the equation, the percentage of veterans suffering from debilitating symptoms is much higher and includes flashbacks, social anxiety and nightmares. (Source: VA.) Over 30% of Veterans suffer from multiple chronic conditions(MCC)that often lead to adverse impacts on health, function, and quality of life.(Source: NCBI.) A service dog not only assists with physical tasks that may be difficult or impossible for a person with a disability to accomplish, but also can perform tasks to mitigate negative mental health responses and interrupt anxiety behaviors.

"It is our hope that we can inspire others and have them join us on this journey of watching a puppy become a service support buddy and best friend that helps improve the life of one of our service heroes who have served our great country – and there is more to come," said Bill Kirkpatrick, CEO of HMS Technologies.

1Vision and AMC Health are leaders in virtual care technology, services and customized solutions for the VA, health plans and commercial providers.

About 1Vision LLC

1Vision , a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (HMS) , is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with a goal of providing superior IT and Program Management solutions throughout the Federal Government, focusing on offices within the VA. Toward this end, we provide knowledgeable experts to collaborate with client stakeholders, tailoring enterprise-wide IT services solutions that best fit the needs of the end users. 1Vision has core competencies in key areas such as privacy and security within the federal landscape, with a focus on ensuring protected health information is secure.1Vision has been certified by the Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business.

About AMC Health

For over 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

