1West Launches Spanish-Language ABLE to Expand Access to Capital for Latino Entrepreneurs

New release empowers Latino-owned businesses, one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1West, a leading fintech innovator in small business financing, today announced the launch of a Spanish-language version of its flagship Automated Business Lending Engine (ABLE). The expansion marks a significant step in closing the funding gap for Latino entrepreneurs, who represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. small business economy.

With more than 5.6 million Latino-owned small businesses contributing $899 billion to the U.S. economy (Association for Enterprise Opportunity), the recent move from 1West provides these entrepreneurs with critical access to fast, fair, and transparent financing.

"Latino entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of Main Street growth, yet too often face barriers to capital because of language or legacy lending systems," said Kunal Bhasin, Founder and CEO of 1West. "By making our proprietary technology ABLE available in Spanish, we're not just translating a platform, we're transforming access. We're making it faster, clearer, and more human for the very businesses fueling America's resilience."

A closer look at how Spanish ABLE works and serves the needs of Hispanic small business owners:

24-Hour Capital: Business owners apply online in Spanish and receive competitive loan offers from 50+ lenders, often within 24 hours.

Business owners apply online in Spanish and receive competitive loan offers from 50+ lenders, often within 24 hours. Side-by-Side Comparisons: Transparent, real-time comparisons of rates, terms, and structures.

Transparent, real-time comparisons of rates, terms, and structures. Personal Support: Dedicated bilingual funding specialists guide entrepreneurs through every step.

Dedicated bilingual funding specialists guide entrepreneurs through every step. Flexible Funding: From $5,000 working capital loans to $20 million real estate financing, with terms built to scale.

The move underscores 1West's commitment to inclusivity and transparency in alternative lending. For growth-minded Latino business owners in industries from construction, retail, and restaurants to healthcare and technology, the platform bridges the gap between ambition and opportunity.

The Spanish ABLE launch builds on 1West's proven track record to raise the bar in small business lending:

More than $500 million deployed to more than 10,000 small businesses nationwide .

to more than . 4.9 TrustScore on Trustpilot , reflecting deep customer confidence.

, reflecting deep customer confidence. Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies.

To learn more and experience the Spanish-language version of ABLE, visit www.1West.com.

About 1West

1West is a next-generation small business financing marketplace dedicated to making access to capital faster, more transparent, and more aligned with the real needs of Main Street entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Automated Business Lending Engine (ABLE) syndicates a single loan application across a network of 50+ lenders, delivering competitive offers in under 24 hours. With more than $500 million deployed to over 10,000 businesses, 1West is setting new standards in alternative lending. To learn more, visit www.1West.com.

