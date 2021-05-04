1World Online Announces acquisition of Business Automatics

"1World is growing rapidly and internationally with its one-stop solution for publishers and now, with the Business Automatics team in our fold, we are adding the knowledge and experience of a broad, hands-on team – one already proven as a top-notch resource through our previous joint projects-- to help us scale our business model for partners. We are looking forward to building the world's leading solution together, as well as serve R&D needs of numerous 1World partners in our growing #DecentralziedMedia ecosystem," said Alex Fedosseev, 1World Online Founder and CEO.

"The Business Automatics motto 'Meeting each project as a challenge and every customer as a friend' that has been supporting and inspiring us through our 23-year long journey now perfectly fits the philosophy of our new larger 1World team. I believe this is the key to our successful integration and growth. We are excited to become part of 1World Online to continue developing bleeding edge innovative products for our combined company and its partners," said Ivan Danilyv, CEO and Co-Founder of Business Automatics.

The Business Automatics R&D Team is a dedicated and field-proven group of 75-professionals. Leveraging this resource with a laser focus on the 1World platform is a move 1World is making to become a leader in its sector. Business Automatics allows 1World now to simultaneously service and support major publishers, advertisers, and ecosystem players. The new partnership will leverage Business Automatics expertise in design and implementation of full-scale blockchain applications. The goal is to develop solutions where publishers, their audiences, and advertisers all benefit from the use of 1World technology and the underlying decentralized blockchain ecosystem for media applications.

As the first publicly announced joint project, with more details to follow, 1World and Business Automatics are working on Uber-style Digital Content Marketplace for Publishers and Content creators which uses NFT tokens to certify digital content, developed on top of Amazon AWS and Algorand Blockchain systems.

About 1World Online

1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers & brands. It provides simple, but effective engagement applications, unique interactive content, recruitment of site visitors for market research, online advertising tools, and insightful end-user analytics.

1World Online has raised over $15 million in equity funding over its lifecycle and just filed for capital increase for Round B. With headquarters in Silicon Valley, 1World has offices and representatives in Sacramento, California, Denver, Colorado, New Hampshire, Europe, India, Brazil, Nigeria, Ukraine and South East Asia (Singapore and Thailand).

About Business Automatics

Business Automatics was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and since then has been successfully helping its customers to advance their businesses. The company specializes in developing web and client-server applications, designing websites and IT consulting. It provides the whole complex of software engineering services and unique IT solutions. Having its own developer team, administrators and managers, it aspires to give the fast, effective and optimum solutions, which meet customers' needs.

The company is interested in building long-term business relations with customers. Majority of Business Automatics partners trust the quality and have stayed with the company for long years. Business Automatics services are a unique combination of over then 23-year experience of design, development, testing and support of IT systems.

