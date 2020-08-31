1World Online Announces Integration with Algorand and Investment from Borderless Capital

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1World Online has announced that it has chosen to build on Algorand and will be receiving future investment from Borderless Capital . 1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers, brands and users.

"1World Online leads the space of using blockchain to bring economic incentives to the Media Industry, and we consider it one of the most promising Blockchain applications," says Arul Murugan, Founding Managing Partner at Borderless Capital. "With 1World Online's growing network of +3000 publishers and advertisers, +20M users, multi-million dollar revenue, and track record in innovation and execution makes it well positioned to ignite mass adoption of blockchain in media and capture a significant portion of the $148B Content Marketing Market."

Algorand is a scalable, secure and decentralized digital currency and transactions platform. 1World Online and its affiliates will be using Algorand as its primary infrastructure layer and leveraging its capabilities for tokenization. Borderless Capital invests in category-leading businesses creating economic value in the borderless economy. The investment will enable 1World to provide incentives to all participants in its ecosystem: Publishers and their Audiences and Advertisers, which cover engagement, content creation, research and advertising use cases.

"Algorand is one of the world-leading Blockchain platforms and provides numerous tools and utilities for building best-in-class applications," says Alex Fedosseev, CEO and Founder of 1World Online. "We are honored and excited to become their technology partner and a portfolio company of Borderless Capital, and look forward to building the best token economy for media space together."

1World and its affiliates will develop a mutually beneficial relationship with the Algorand ecosystem by integrating Algorand as an infrastructure layer. 1World Online and Algorand will work together to proactively collaborate in co-marketing activities and the launching of products in the Algorand ecosystem. 1World will also collaborate with Borderless Capital's portfolio companies , Algorand's partners , the Algorand Foundation , and other entities in the Algorand ecosystem. The pilot is scheduled for Q4 2020 and full deployment expected in 2021.

1World Online and its affiliates will be launching next-generation tokens that can easily be supported through Algorand's existing wallet apps, exchanges and OTC desks. By increasing the availability and liquidity of its tokens, the company hopes to grow and expand participation throughout Algorand's growing token economy.

About 1World Online

1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers & brands. It provides simple, but effective engagement applications, unique engaging content, ongoing market research, online advertising & promotion capabilities, and insightful end-user analytics. To support 1World Online's mission to disrupt the digital media industry gaining a financial stake in their success, visit their equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic.

About Borderless Capital

Borderless Capital is a modern financial institution investing capital and building financial products that accelerate access, bootstrap adoption, and create value globally through the Algorand borderless economy.

About Algorand Inc.

Algorand Inc. built the world's first open-source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol for the next generation of financial products. This blockchain, the Algorand protocol, is the brainchild of Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. A technology company dedicated to removing friction from financial exchange, Algorand Inc. is powering the DeFi evolution by enabling the creation and exchange of value, building new financial tools and services, bringing assets on-chain and providing responsible privacy models.

SOURCE 1World Online, Inc

Related Links

http://welcome.1worldonline.com

