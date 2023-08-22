1WorldSync Acquires PowerReviews, a Leader in Consumer-Generated Ratings and Reviews, to Help Brands and Retailers Fuel Sales Online

News provided by

1WorldSync

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

PowerReviews rounds out 1WorldSync's product-content offerings, making it the only provider to help brands and retailers orchestrate all e-commerce product content

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the Chicago-based technology company providing the world's leading brands and retailers with critical product information to help consumers make purchasing decisions, has acquired PowerReviews, a leading SaaS provider of user-generated ratings, reviews and other content. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PowerReviews, also based in Chicago, helps over 1,000 global brands and retailers collect and syndicate user-generated content (UGC) and feedback—including ratings and reviews, Q&As, videos and social-media content—giving shoppers the confidence to make purchases. Additionally, the solution delivers actionable insights to brands and retailers to drive more traffic, increase sales and improve products and services.

1WorldSync is the leader in "product content orchestration" technology that helps brands and retailers manage and standardize critical, behind-the-scenes and consumer-facing content, including product descriptions and data, to boost sales online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Customers include Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and Amazon, among others.

"Adding PowerReviews to our suite of technology and solutions makes 1WorldSync the only provider that can help brands and retailers orchestrate all areas of the content you see on an online product detail page (PDP)," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "User-generated content, whether ratings and reviews, Q&A, images or videos are critical to the e-commerce shopping and buying experience. Our ability to now offer these capabilities to our more than 17,000 customers is a key addition to our capability set."

According to PowerReviews, consumers who interact with online ratings and reviews convert to purchase (buy a product) at 108% the rate of those who don't. Those who interact with user-generated, Q&A content convert at more than 194% the rate of those who do not.

Specifically, PowerReviews enables organizations, such as Post Consumer Brands, L'Oreal, Albertsons Companies, Target, and Walmart to generate better-quality customer product ratings and reviews in larger volumes and then analyze and benchmark the data to optimize their UGC programs for conversion, while improving product quality and customer experience.

"The PowerReviews team is always proactive in helping us explore new ways to reach and connect with customers," said Whitney Conner, Director of Customer Support, Mizuno USA. "With their ease of use, fantastic support and valuable insights, PowerReviews has been critical in improving how we provide customers with the information they need to guide them through the purchasing journey."

The presence of ample, quality reviews is a significant driver of e-commerce and retail sales. The 2022 1WorldSync Product Content Benchmark report found that nearly half of online shoppers will leave a PDP if the product has poor or too few reviews. The same study also found that 46% of consumers read customer reviews on their smartphone while shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

"Brands and retailers must constantly ask themselves if they are providing consumers the most impactful content to guide their purchasing decisions," said Randy Mercer, Chief Product Officer at 1WorldSync. "The addition of PowerReviews to our integrated suite of capabilities is yet another way we help our customers drive higher conversions and lower returns."

To learn more about 1WorldSync's Product Content Orchestration solutions, or about PowerReviews, please visit www.1worldsync.com and www.powerreviews.com.

About 1WorldSync
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

About PowerReviews
PowerReviews (PowerReviews.com) is the ratings and reviews specialist doing more with UGC to grow your business. We enable you to collect and share more and better user-generated content, display it for maximum conversion impact and analyze it to benchmark and improve product experiences.

Media Contact
Ryan Hunt
rhunt@1worldsync.com

SOURCE 1WorldSync

Also from this source

1WorldSync Expands Global Footprint with atrify Acquisition

1WorldSync Strengthens E-Commerce Analytics Capabilities with Acquisition of Webáta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.