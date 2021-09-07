1WorldSync Adds to Leadership Team with New Vice President of Customer Experience

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the leading provider of omnichannel product content solutions, today announced that it has added to its leadership team by appointing Chris Aston as Vice President of Customer Experience. This addition will unify and strengthen the company's ability to provide its over 14,000 customers with best-in-class technical support experiences.

"We're thrilled to have Chris join us to lead our customer experience organization," said Steve Sivitter, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync, a Battery Ventures-backed SaaS provider. "Across our business we're making significant strides to unify and streamline the way we serve our customers via a single platform and a truly world-class support organization. Regardless of the product or solution our customers are using, it's our mission to make sure each and every touchpoint they have with our teams is helpful, productive and efficient. Chris's focus on operational excellence will help us move that mission forward at an even greater pace."

Aston is a seasoned software executive with over 30 years of experience. During this time, Chris led global teams across sales, support and operations. With 1WorldSync, he will draw on his vast experience using technology, procedure and process to increase efficiency and unite teams. This will ultimately deliver customers a standard and consistent method for accessing enhanced support services across the entire product portfolio.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to join 1WorldSync and to be a part of such a talented and driven team," said Aston. "The company is a leader in the space and continues to add capabilities customers love. I'm honored to lead the team that supports all of those customers and ensures they have the absolute best experience with our organization."

This news follows a series of strategic moves that reinforce 1WorldSync's commitment to bringing the best people, processes and technology together, supporting the mission-critical needs of its global customer base in their omnichannel product content journeys.

